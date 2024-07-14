Erik ten Hag may have been spared the axe, but that reprieve has been something of an anomaly amid what has been a ruthless start to the Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS-led era at Manchester United.

On the coaching front, the club have parted ways with the likes of Benni McCarthy and Ten Hag's right-hand man, Mitchell van der Gaag, while in the playing ranks, the most notable departures include Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek.

That high-profile trio could well be joined by the likes of Mason Greenwood and Willy Kambwala before too long - as well as Victor Lindelof - with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the teenage Frenchman is set to join Villarreal for a fee of around €10m (£9m).

It had also looked as if Jadon Sancho would be among those to be finally shown the door this summer, although a shock turn of events may have altered the dynamic - both for the Englishman himself, and for a handful of his teammates...

Jadon Sancho's future at Man Utd

For all the world it looked as if the previously exiled winger would be on his way ahead of next season, with the 24-year-old having spent the second half of last season at former club Borussia Dortmund, following his public dispute with Ten Hag.

Having not featured for the Red Devils since August 2023 - while also recording just 18 goal involvements for the club prior to that - the expectation was that Sancho would be sold, with a fee of around £40m having been mooted this summer.

That permanent exit could still be in the works, although it no longer appears an inevitability for the one-time Manchester City man, amid his surprise return to first-team training on Friday.

Now expected to play a part in pre-season under Ten Hag, it is not out of the question that the £250k-per-week asset stays put beyond the August deadline, with the hope being that he can finally realise the potential that warranted his £73m price tag almost three years ago.

If Sancho is to remain part of the Dutchman's attacking unit for 2024/25, it should then have a knock-on effect on at least two of his fellow teammates, namely Facuno Pellistri and Antony.

Who might suffer at Man Utd after Sancho return

There have been whispers over a departure for Marcus Rashford, but any exit for the academy graduate would seemingly remain improbable, while both Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo - the latter of whom appears in line for a new deal - are also expected to feature for the foreseeable.

If Sancho is to join that trio - with incoming arrival Joshua Zirkzee also capable of playing all across the front line - it would then seemingly nudge both Pellistri and Antony even further down the pecking order, with the South American pair having hardly been standout figures last season.

In the case of Pellistri, the Uruguayan featured on 14 occasions in the first half of 2023/24, yet failed to truly take his chance, with the £20k-per-week speedster registering just one assist in that time before joining La Liga side Granada on loan.

The likelihood is that the 22-year-old will be sold after four years in Manchester amid interest from afar, with it set to be no surprise if Antony also joins him, having been named among those that the likes of Dan Ashworth and Ratcliffe could cash in on.

The £86m signing has endured a torrid time of it in English football, in truth, providing just 16 goals and assists in 82 games, while notably registering just one goal and one assist in the Premier League last season.

The £200k-per-week Brazilian did enjoy the notable high of scoring in the thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup, yet as The Athletic revealed, the 24-year-old angered his manager on numerous occasions, with Ten Hag having 'ripped into' his former Ajax asset following the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal - Antony having demonstrated his annoyance at being shifted to left-back.

While selling the frustrating left-footer may require United to take a substantial loss, it hardly feels worth persisting with the player after two underwhelming years, with Ashworth and Ratcliffe needing to continue this ruthless streak - like with the surprise sale of Kambwala - by sending the likes of Antony and Pellistri packing.

In truth, the club cannot accept mediocrity any longer - thankfully, it looks as if the new regime aren't going to...