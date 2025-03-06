After relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season, it was to be expected that Leeds United would lose numerous players ahead of their return to the Championship.

Tyler Adams was the most high-profile departure, leaving to join Bournemouth in a £20m deal, ending his one-year stay at Elland Road after being unable to prevent the side dropping into the second tier.

After notching 28 goals for the Whites over a three-year period, Spanish forward Rodrigo also departed Yorkshire, moving to Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan after they triggered his £3m relegation clause.