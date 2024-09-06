Liverpool might have paused but many of Arne Slot's first-teamers have not, with the September international break in full swing and several players carrying impressive club form over to their nations.

After a perfect start to the season, with three Premier League wins on the trot so far, all is well at Anfield, but Slot must prepare for a gruelling period up ahead that will see five fixtures played across two weeks, and the Dutchman will be sweating over possible injuries to key figures.

Liverpool: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 14/09/2024 Nott'm Forest (H) Premier League 17/09/2024 AC Milan (A) Champions League 21/09/2024 Bournemouth (H) Premier League 25/09/2024 West Ham (H) Carabao Cup 28/09/2024 Wolves (A) Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister missed training this week due to a 'muscle overload', Lionel Scaloni confirmed, but fears of a layoff have since been allayed by a masterful performance for Argentina against Chile on Thursday night.

Alexis Mac Allister's performance vs Chile

Mac Allister's metronomic presence is oh-so-important for Liverpool. He might not have been the most notable star of the first few weeks of the campaign, but the 25-year-old sure has made a difference, crunching challenges and sharp, controlled passes galore.

During the recent victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, he was the unseen influence, operating in the shadowed half spaces to control and dismantle the beleaguered hosts.

But against Chile, the Albiceleste sensation dominated in a more conspicuous effort, opening the scoring during the 3-0 victory, Argentina's first since winning the Copa America in the summer, with GOAL handing the maestro an 8/10 match rating and praising his link-up play with his strikers, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez.

As per Sofascore, he took 53 touches and completed 88% of his passes in a commanding effort, but Mac Allister isn't the only Redman to have caught the eye, with Conor Bradley staking yet another claim for a starring role in Slot's squad.

Conor Bradley's display for Northern Ireland

Bradley finds himself wrangling with something of a conundrum, for he is one of the most talented young right-backs in the business but serves as deputy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is one of the world's finest players and undroppable.

The upcoming glut of fixtures, however, opens up ample opportunity for the Northern Irish star to impress, having enjoyed second-half introductions in each of his outfit's Premier League games so far this term.

And after producing a scintillating performance against Luxembourg for the Green and White Army - handed an 8/10 match score by BelfastLive's Steven Crawford following that 2-0 triumph - the 21-year-old is certainly doing himself no harm in his quest for prominence.

He's combative and cultured in a way that belies his youth and comparative inexperience, with a contrasting playing style to that of Alexander-Arnold which plays into his hands concerning his development.

Fast and furious with a rounded style, Bradley is going to enjoy a successful career and showcased his qualities on the international stage with eight duels notably won, as per Sofascore - Slot, no doubt, has taken note.

The youngster even went close to getting himself on the scoresheet just after the hour mark on Thursday evening - as shown below - with manager Michael O'Neill subsequently stating that he will "go to a very, very high level in the game". High praise indeed.

Bradley's only going to get better, and Liverpool might just want to ensure he gets given plenty of game time to propel him ever closer to the forefront of the Premier League scene.