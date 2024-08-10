The 2024/24 Premier League campaign is a huge one for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal as they aim to make it third time lucky and dethrone Manchester City from the summit of the division.

In the two previous campaigns, the Gunners have come within touching distance of ending their extended wait for a top-division title, but they could be helped by the signing of one talent this summer.

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino appears to be edging ever closer to a move to North London, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that the 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms, with the two sides working on a fee for the former Newcastle United man.

The Sociedad talent could potentially complete Arteta’s midfield trio alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice - a hugely talented heart of the side that could prove to be the difference during the upcoming campaign.

However, the Arsenal boss is still eyeing reinforcements in attacking areas, including one high-profile star who could transform the Gunners’ already potent forward line.

Arsenal should sign £25m talent this summer

Kai Havertz produced an admirable first season at the Emirates in a slightly unnatural centre-forward role, scoring 13 times in his 37 appearances - ending the campaign as the club’s second top scorer behind Bukayo Saka.

However, an out-and-out striker is on the agenda for Arteta this summer, with Lille talisman Jonathan David just one player to be linked with a move to North London during the off-season.

The Canadian, who only has one year left on his current deal in France, scored 19 times in 34 appearances in Ligue 1 last season - with the £25m fee touted a bargain for a player of his quality.

Arteta’s side aren’t the only ones interested in his signature this window, with Chelsea and Spurs also admirers of the 24-year-old.

Whilst he may not strike supporters as an upgrade on their current options, he would be an excellent addition and one that can allow the club to forget about a move for another striker on their shortlist.

Why David could be Arsenal’s answer to Isak

Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is a player who has constantly been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, unsurprisingly after his excellent recent goalscoring exploits.

The Swedish international registered scored 21 times in his 30 Premier League appearances during 2023/24, as the Magpies narrowly missed out on a second season of European football.

As a result, the Gunners attempted to test the waters with a move, but Eddie Howe’s side slapped a £100m+ price tag on his head in order to part ways with their star man.

David could prove to be a much cheaper alternative, costing Arsenal four times less, but when comparing him to Isak - who is noted as a similar player, according to FBref - the Lille man bettered the Swede in numerous key areas.

The “mind-blowing” David, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, registered the same amount of combined goals and assists as Isak last season, whilst having a better shot-on-target accuracy rate.

How David & Isak's stats compare in 2023/24 Statistics David Isak Games played 34 30 Goals + assists 23 23 Shot-on-target accuracy 57% 50% Pass accuracy 82% 78% Aerials won 24% 20% Shots on target per 90 1.5 1.4 Stats via FBref

He also achieved a better pass completion rate - fitting into Arteta’s philosophy of possession-based play perfectly, allowing for link up with the likes of Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Given the huge difference in fee and similarity in figures produced in their respective leagues last season, David would be an excellent addition for Arsenal - handing them the added cutting edge they’ve been searching for this summer.

He has the ability to become the club’s main talisman, thriving off the service provided from the players around, whilst also potentially handing Arteta’s side the edge in another title battle with Man City.