This summer has been a successful one for Nottingham Forest, moving away from the erratic dealings of seasons prior and focusing on signing quality over quantity.

With less than a week remaining in the transfer window, the Reds have already secured six first-team additions in the form of Alex Moreno, Jota Silva, Ramon Sosa, Nikola Milenkovic, Carlos Miguel and Elliot Anderson.

All the players will provide needed cover in key positions, whilst also proving to be an upgrade on some of the players already at the City Ground, with centre-back Milenkovic arriving with a pedigree of European football under his belt.

However, there is still time for boss Nuno Espírito Santo to further add to his squad with the transfer deadline not until next Friday, with various players still under consideration.

One deal appears to be edging ever closer, with Forest set to make another expensive addition to bolster the forward line.

Nottingham Forest edge closer to Nketiah deal

After weeks of speculation surrounding Forest’s hunt for a new striker, it appears as though Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah will be the talisman chosen by Nuno and the hierarchy to lead the line in the Premier League this season.

The Reds had multiple bids rejected for Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez last week, before moving onto a deal to sign the Englishman, with personal terms agreed with Nketiah over a move to the East Midlands.

Whilst it’s unclear what the fee will be for the 25-year-old, journalist David Ornstein previously stated that the Gunners were holding out for a fee in the region of £30m - making him the club’s third-highest addition behind Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare.

It may come as a surprise on the face of it given Chris Wood’s excellent goal tally of 14 in the Premier League last season, but the Arsenal man will bring a different dimension to Nuno’s attack, with his ability to play on the shoulder a feature the Reds have been crying out for.

He could be joined by another player on Trentside who has previously caught the eye, with additions still potentially being made to the defensive department.

Why Chalobah could be Forest’s own Saliba

William Saliba has cemented himself as one of the very best centre-backs in the Premier League over the last couple of years, proving to be a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s side as they aim to end their 20-year wait without a league title.

Over the last two seasons, he’s started 65 of the Gunners’ 76 league outings - highlighting his importance, with his market value soaring to £67.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

However, the Reds have the opportunity to land their own version of the Frenchman this summer in a move for unwanted Chelsea man Trevoh Chalobah.

The English centre-back, who has been told he’s free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, was subject to interest from Forest in January and also this summer, amid a potential cash-plus player offer for Murillo.

The 25-year-old, could be available for around the £25m mark, an excellent price for a player who has been likened to Saliba by FBref for his displays in 2023/24.

The comparison is hardly a surprise when delving into their respective stats, with Chalobah having the ability to be the Reds’ own version of the superstar.

How Chalobah & Saliba compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Chalobah Saliba Games played 13 38 Minutes played 952 3420 Progressive carries 0.47 0.44 Tackles 1.13 0.68 Interceptions 0.8 0.8 Blocks 0.8 0.8 Clearances 4.8 2.1 Stats via FBref

Chalobah, who’s been described as a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, won more tackles per 90 than Saliba last season, whilst making over two times more clearances per 90.

He also managed the same amount of interceptions and blocks per 90 - showcasing his defensive abilities which would massively help Nuno’s side pull clear of another relegation battle this season.

While Milenkovic is an excellent addition for the Reds, the Chelsea ace could provide extra cover, whilst also offering Nuno the chance to switch to a back three should he need to.

Chelsea’s loss could be Forest’s gain, with the centre-back more than capable of replicating his form from West London in the East Midlands, in what could potentially be a massive coup for the Reds.