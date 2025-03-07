Instead of bouncing back from their defeat to Manchester City last week, Tottenham Hotspur endeavoured to lose their second game on the bounce last night.

Ange Postecoglou's men travelled to the Netherlands to take on AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie, but from how they played, you'd have been forgiven for thinking it was a pre-season friendly.

The North Londoners managed to make what was, in all honesty, a kind draw look like an encounter with a top Premier League side and were lucky to come away with just a one-goal deficit.