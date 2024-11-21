The next few days will be crucial for new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as he prepares for his first game in charge against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Amorim will need to name his first starting eleven, but at this stage, it remains unknown what system he will operate with or even the personnel and what roles they will feature in.

United have frequently utilised a 4-2-3-1 over the last couple of years, but the 39-year-old is known for his 3-4-3 system, as seen from his time as Sporting CP's head coach.

The international break has allowed for the new boss to work with a selection of the first-team squad, but not the full quota with numerous players away with their nations during the two-week period.

He could turn to one player to make a winning start to life at the helm, with the talent knowing exactly what is required from him given their time together in Portugal.

Why Ugarte could be perfect under Amorim for United

Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte joined the Red Devils during the summer in a £50m deal from French side PSG after an unsuccessful stint in Ligue 1 that saw him feature just 37 times for the club.

However, he’s previously caught the eye, starring for Sporting under Amorim, which led to his subsequent move to the Parisians.

The 23-year-old featured 85 times for the Liga Portugal side under the new United boss, helping the club win the Taca de Liga during their time together.

Ugarte’s stint in Portugal was undoubtedly the best of his professional career to date, with his ball-winning ability playing a huge role in the centre of the park for Amorim’s side.

During his final campaign at the club, he managed an average of 2.6 tackles won per game along with 8.9 duels per 90, providing that combative option within the 3-4-3 system.

The midfielder has all the tools to once again succeed under his former boss, but Amorim’s appointment could allow one United player to kick-start his time at Old Trafford after a stuttering couple of years.

The United player who could resurrect his career under Amorim

Antony arrived in Manchester with big expectations after his £86m transfer from Ajax during the summer of 2022, but ultimately the transfer has been a disaster for both parties.

The Brazilian - who was dubbed "embarrassing" by club legend Gary Neville during the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last season - has made 87 appearances in all competitions since his big-money move, scoring 12, with his last Premier League goal coming way back in April against Burnley.

His lack of form has seen the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo all overtake him in the pecking order - massively impacting his game time at Old Trafford.

However, Amorim’s arrival in recent weeks could allow the 24-year-old to star in a new role, with Antony being pictured featuring in a right wing-back position during the new boss’s first session.

The “exceptional” talent, as dubbed by compatriot Casemiro, could be handed more responsibility in such a role, enabling him to improve his all-round game and withdrawing the needless showboating from his performances.

Antony's Premier League stats for Manchester United (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 29 Goals & assists 2 Shots taken 2.9 Pass accuracy 80% Successful dribbles 1.8 Tackles won 1.5 Duels won 6.8 Stats via FotMob

Despite being an attacking-minded player, he’s proven that he’s able to put in the work defensively, averaging 1.5 tackles won and 6.8 duels won per 90 in the Premier League last season.

There’s no denying that he’s failed to live up to his huge fee, but given his drop in form, the club would lose a huge chunk of their investment, with Amorim having the opportunity to unleash the ace in a new role.

It may seem a crazy role for a player who’s been unreliable during the majority of his time in Manchester, but the change in management presents the Brazilian with another opportunity to turn around his flailing career in England’s top flight.