Tottenham Hotspur recorded their second successive win in the Premier League with a fantastic 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke secured all three points for the Lilywhites, whilst the hosts were reduced to ten in the first half after Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a challenge on James Maddison.

The opening goal for Ange Postecoglou's side came in the third minute of the match, as Micky van de Ven burst through to fire the ball across the box for Johnson to tap the ball in, and that set the tempo for Spurs.

Johnson and van de Ven were both hugely impressive throughout the evening for Tottenham, as they caught the eye with their displays against United.

Johnson and van de Ven's performances in numbers

The Dutch central defender showcased his incredible pace with that early run into the box to assist the opening goal and utilised his speed during the game to push Spurs up the pitch and ensure that they were not caught out in transition - sweeping up any balls in behind the backline.

Van de Ven also completed an eye-catching 98% of his attempted passes and created one 'big chance' - the assist for Johnson - in possession, which shows that he was incredibly reliable on the ball.

Meanwhile, Johnson was in the right place at the right time to score the opening goal and came within inches of making it two as he struck the post not long after.

The Wales international, who completed 81% of his attempted passes, also recorded an assist for the second goal as his cross deflected into the path of Kulusevski.

There was a Tottenham player who may end up being the unsung hero of the performance, however, as Rodrigo Bentancur was just as good as Van de ven and Johnson.

Rodrigo Bentancur was the unsung hero

The Uruguay international was not as flashy as Kulusevski or James Maddison, for example, but went about his business in expert fashion in the middle of the park.

With two attack-minded number eights ahead of him, the former Juventus man needed to be reliable in midfield for Spurs and that is exactly what he was.

Football.london handed him a player rating of 9/10 for his display and hailed his calmness on the ball. This is backed up by his impressive statistics from the match.

Rodrigo Bentancur Vs Manchester United Minutes played 90 Touches 89 Pass accuracy 96% Key passes 2 Ground duels won 2/3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Bentancur was incredibly reliable on the ball for Tottenham with almost a touch every minute and a pass success rate of 96%.

The 27-year-old star, who made two tackles and one interception, won the majority of his battles on the ground to maintain possession and win the midfield battle for Spurs.

His metronomic passing helped Tottenham, before and after the red card altered the dynamic of the match, to control the game and ensure that they dictated the tempo, which is why he was the unsung hero of the result and as good as van de Ven and Johnson.