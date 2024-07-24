We might be just over three weeks away from the return of the Premier League, but with the transfer window set to remain open for another five weeks, there is plenty of time for teams to complete their business.

This is great news for Tottenham Hotspur as, aside from signing Archie Gray, they have yet to make any serious additions to the first team.

In fact, Daniel Levy and Co seem to have prioritised sales recently, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg joining Marseille this week, Tanguy Ndombele joining OGC Nice earlier this month and even recent reports that Richarlison could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

While the Brazilian striker has been far from great for the Lilywhites, they can't afford to sell him without bringing in a replacement, although, based on recent reports, that could be a problem the club are already addressing.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham are one of several sides in the picture for Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy.

The report has claimed that the Lilywhites and West Ham United have already sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old in action, while Aston Villa and Fulham have had offers rejected as neither club were anywhere close to the Turkish side's valuation of around €30m, which is about £25m.

It might seem like a lot of money to spend on a teenager because, well, it is.

However, given his recent performances and supposed potential, Levy and Co would be wise to match his price tag and bring him to N17, as he could already be the ideal replacement for Richarlison.

How Kilicsoy compares to Richarlison

Now, an argument could be made that at 18 years old, Kilicsoy would be too young to make a serious impact at Spurs, but as the old saying goes, if you're good enough, you're old enough.

Moreover, if Richarlison is to leave and an older replacement isn't brought in, then Ange Postecoglou's hand will be somewhat forced into playing the exciting forward, but with that said, how does he compare to the former Everton man?

Well, when it comes to the most critical metric for a striker, output, it is a worryingly close-fought competition - worrying for the Brazilian, that is.

For example, in 31 appearances across all competitions, the 27-year-old scored 12 goals and provided four assists, equating to a goal involvement every 1.93 games.

In comparison, the 18-year-old also scored 12 goals but provided three assists in 35 appearances, meaning he maintained a still impressive, but slightly worse average of a goal involvement every 2.33 games.

Kılıçsoy vs Richarlison Players Kılıçsoy Richarlison Appearances 35 31 Goals 12 12 Assists 3 4 Goals Involvements per Match 0.42 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, when you look at their contributions in the league alone, the teenager comes out ahead with 14 goals and assists in 23 games to the 15 in 28 from the Lilywhites' striker.

Ultimately, while the Turkish "monster," as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, is just behind the Nova Venécia-born international at the moment, it's quite evident that he's on track to become a serious proposition.

Therefore, if he's given the time to do that in N17, Tottenham could have a real match-winner on their hands and the perfect long-term replacement for Richarlison.