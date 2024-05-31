Celtic are on the hunt for reinforcements this summer despite winning a domestic double, and may have just found a cheap way to strengthen their squad for the new season.

Rodgers' side set for change

After their Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup success, it would be easy for Celtic to rest on their laurels, but change appears inevitable. Matt O'Riley is the subject of interest from across Europe, while Kyogo could also be on the move this summer following the successful loan of Adam Idah, who Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign permanently.

Perhaps most importantly though, Brendan Rodgers' side are on the hunt for a new no.1 goalkeeper after veteran England shot-stopper Joe Hart announced his retirement midway through the season, bowing out with the Scottish Cup success over Rangers.

Though there was concern when Hart was signed, the ex-Manchester City no.1 has been a reliable option between the sticks for Celtic in each of his three seasons with the club, keeping 13 clean sheets in his swansong campaign.

Joe Hart's impressive final season Appearances 37 Clean sheets 13 Save % 70.1% Saves per 90 1.68

The likes of Liverpool no.2 Caohmin Kelleher and Sunderland's talented Anthony Patterson have been touted among those who could replace Hart at Celtic Park, but both are likely to cost well in excess of £15m, which would represent a significant outlay for Rodgers' side.

As a result, they have reportedly been exploring the free agent market, but have been dealt a blow on that front as Belgian shot-stopper Koen Casteels is set for a move to Saudi Arabia rather than Scotland this summer. Now though, they have been offered a new opportunity to land an exciting prospect between the sticks.

Goalkeeper packing his bags

That comes as Turkish sources report that Celtic are readying a four year contract offer for Manchester United shot-stopper Altay Bayindir.

Bayindir joined the Red Devils last as Andre Onana's deputy, but has made just one appearance under Erik ten Hag and now looks set to leave the club. Said report claims his time in Manchester is "coming to an end" because he didn't find "what he was looking for" at Old Trafford, meaning that the shot-stopper is "preparing to leave" the club this summer despite still being under contract until 2027, a deal which sees him take home £35,000 a week.

Now, Celtic are willing to step in and take him to Glasgow, and they are reportedly planning to offer him a four year deal at Celtic Park to get a deal over the line and see him restored to the no.1 position.

No fee is mentioned, but Bayindir is unlikely to command a fee much greater than the 5m euros he was signed for 12 months ago, which could play nicely into Celtic's hands.

It remains to be seen whether a deal is in fact possible, but with Manchester United having put almost everyone up for sale this summer, Bayindir will certainly have his price.