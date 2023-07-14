Leeds United's questionable transfer policy in recent years was undoubtedly a huge contributor to their steady slope back into the Championship. For all the excitement that surrounded the club in 2020, 2023 swiftly wiped that away as they succumbed to relegation from the Premier League.

These rogue deals spanned the tenures of both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, although it could be argued that the latter truly put the nail in the coffin with some choice acquisitions that wasted funds.

The £24.7m expended to bring in Brenden Aaronson immediately springs to mind, and yet despite the American only scoring once all year before being recently shipped out on loan, it was not even the worst piece of business conducted during that campaign.

Staring down the drop, Marsch saw fit to unload another huge fee to tempt an unproven Georginio Rutter to Elland Road. Breaking the club record fee, the Frenchman immediately saw unnecessary pressure heaped onto his shoulders to drag them out of the mud. He would average just 24 minutes per match in the league.

Given they start this coming season at home to Cardiff City, this was clearly a failed venture.

However, that is not to suggest that he does not retain huge promise.

There is clearly a bright player in there, just waiting to be unleashed. Perhaps Daniel Farke could seek to usher that out with a few choice additions of his own.

In terms of supplementing the attackers he already boasts, there are arguably few better options on the market than Manchester United's Amad Diallo, to whom they have been linked with a swoop.

What position does Amad Diallo play in?

Fresh off the back of a scintillating season as a left winger with Sunderland, the £28k-per-week wide man proved to be a key asset for Tony Mowbray's side that pushed for an unexpected playoff spot.

Although they were felled by Luton Town, that did not stop the Ivorian from lighting up one of their clashes, thundering home from way out to equalise in the first leg.

That marked one of the many goal contributions the 21-year-old would record from that left flank, as he scored 13 and assisted a further three in the Championship.

To put this kind of potency onto the wing, likely commanding numerous opposition players to thwart, the space for Rutter to shine would surely see him showcase his true talents.

After all, former Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeness has been full of praise for the youngster in the past: ''Georginio is very athletic, a good striker of a football and can play in a variety of forward roles. His combination of speed, athleticism and shooting ability with both feet means he has huge potential." The pieces are in place for him to pose a huge threat to English football.

Were he to be put in a one-on-one situation, which Diallo's presence could induce, the figures suggest that this forward would leave most in his wake.

After all, when compared to other forward across Europe, this 21-year-old ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90. However, what would make this relationship more even is the defensive work rate of the ex-Hoffenheim finisher, who also sits in the top 8% for tackles, the top 2% for interceptions and the top 8% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

This would in turn allow the man branded an "absolute wizard" by writer James Copley in the form of Diallo to unleash that magic more often, allowing both of these assets to dominate the Championship together.

It just makes sense to put Rutter and Diallo in the same team, given how the presence of both tricksters would help facilitate the success of their counterpart.