Leeds United will be well aware of the dire ramifications their relegation will bring, with their finances set to plummet, their stature likely to fall even lower, and therefore the allure of the famous Elland Road to go amiss until they can mastermind a return to the Premier League.

It will be of paramount importance for the 49ers to ensure that their Championship stay is short-lived, so shrewd transfer investments must mirror the appropriate appointment.

With the latter sure to be wrapped up soon, the former is yet to really kick into gear, likely stuttered due to the longevity of their manager search.

However, that has not stopped the rumours of those who might depart Yorkshire, with Wilfried Gnonto high up on that list. The Italian teenager truly made a name for himself last season, starring for a lacklustre Leeds team on that left flank.

His trickery and dynamism made him an instant fan favourite, and therefore their demotion has attracted suitors. Juventus are one such club, although the likes of Everton and Chelsea have also been thrown into the conversation too.

For all the heartache his exit would induce, should Saturday night's reports detailing their interest in Manchester United's Amad Diallo be true, they could secure an instant replacement for the Italy international, who already boasts the experience of challenging for promotion at this level.

Is Amad Diallo as good as Wilfried Gnonto?

Despite his splendid theatrics and physical assets, a return of eight goal contributions across all senior English competitions from the 19-year-old is hardly irreplaceable.

Especially given the Ivory Coast wide man notched 13 goals and a further three assists in the Championship last term for Tony Mowbray's Sunderland side, spearheading their run to the playoffs.

Such blistering form unsurprisingly led to some inspiring individual actions too, with Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver remarking of his ability to produce a "moment of magic",

The £28k-per-week loanee added tangible figures to a similarly silky campaign, arguably making him an upgrade on Gnonto, although he would only be a temporary one.

That could be all that is needed though, to guide them back to where they will feel they belong with immediacy.

With Diallo's 1.1 key passes and 1.7 successful dribbles per game too, numbers that better Gnonto's one key pass and 0.9 dribbles per match, he would add that creativity and flair that might go amiss, should their star youngster actually depart. It is no mean feat to find such a capable stand-in for someone branded a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus.

To swap one young, exciting winger for another, whilst likely gaining a big financial boost too, could be the necessary evil in order to give their new boss the best possible chance of bouncing straight back into the Premier League.