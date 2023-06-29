Leeds United, whilst they might not want to admit it, will have to start moulding their team around Championship domination. It was a reality few around the club will have wanted to face, but one they must tackle head-on to ensure their Premier League hiatus is a short one.

To do so, they could use their significant stature to tempt those around them to join their project.

Even without a manager, the Whites remain a far more attractive proposition than most others in this division, with the 49ers surely aware of this too.

It seems that their knowledge has played into one transfer rumour, with reports suggesting that the Whites are set to request a huge favour from their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Having allowed Amad Diallo to star out on loan with Sunderland last term, the Yorkshire outfit will try and tempt them to sanction one final move before he can return ready to tackle the top flight. Should they push this sensational swoop through, adding one of the Championship's hottest prospects from the recent season, it could be the platform from which their promotion push is kickstarted.

Could Amad Diallo help Wilfried Gnonto improve?

Whilst the Ivory Coast international would win games on his own, the mere presence of such a talented individual would surely raise the levels of those already around Elland Road. This could be through the chances he will forge or the competition for places the £28k-per-week dynamo will command.

Wilfried Gnonto in particular would have to rise to the challenge to fend off this talented loanee, who last term notched 14 goals and a further four assists in all competitions.

Such classy yet cut-throat creativity helped propel the Black Cats to an unlikely playoff push, with his quick feet and electric play style made all the more impressive by his tangible successes.

Meanwhile, for all his excellence in his debut year in England, the Italy international could be argued to have lacked those finishing touches that earned Diallo much praise.

One journalist, Josh Bunting, even noted: "Diallo the confidence in the game, just watching a few highlights. Unbelievable bursting past people like they aren’t even there, the weight on his passes. That’s a player that is enjoying himself and his football, he is a massive talent and just so exciting to watch."

Whilst Gnonto too has that dynamism and trickery to bamboozle his opponents, his tally of just eight senior goal contributions since his move to Elland Road suggest figures that must be improved, despite ranking in the top 16% for progressive carries per 90 when compared with other wingers in Europe's top five leagues.

Perhaps a drop down the divisions could facilitate this, as well as the arrival of someone of such quality within his role. Diallo would push the 19-year-old wide man to new heights, and should they feature on opposite flanks, the respective threat they would pose marks a frightening prospect.

Whoever the opposition chooses to focus their efforts on stopping, which would likely often be the Red Devils' £37.2m signing, the space left on the opposite flank would allow their counterpart to thrive.

As such, this loan move could allow Gnonto to terrorise the Championship, propelling Leeds back to where they belong.