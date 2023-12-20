Defeat on penalties to exit the Carabao Cup in disappointing fashion aside, Everton have been enjoying their best form yet under Sean Dyche as of late, who has used the points deduction to rally his side into defiant form in the Premier League. The Toffees look on course to comfortably escape relegation and perhaps even move into mid-table in what would be seen as a massive success for all those at Goodison Park.

That's where the good news could stop, however, with one report suggesting that the Toffees will undoubtedly lose one particular star player after his agents held talks with a European giant. As Dyche looks to continue his transformation of Everton, this could be a massive blow.

Everton transfer news

Everton did well in the summer when it came to recruitment, welcoming the likes of Jack Harrison and Ashley Young, among others who have helped them to steer clear of the dropzone despite the deduction.

What might frustrate those on Merseyside is the fact that they'd be as high as 10th at the very least and above Chelsea if it wasn't for the 10 points they lost as a result of the Premier League's decision. Now, the Toffees could be dealt another blow away from the pitch.

According to Foot Mercato, Amadou Onana will "undoubtedly" leave Everton after his agent recently held talks with Spanish giants Barcelona. The La Liga side are reportedly eyeing a summer move for the Belgian and have not been put off by his €55m (£48m) price tag.

If Barcelona are to land the midfielder, however, then they may need to battle Manchester United for his signature, who have also been linked with a move for the Everton man. Having already held talks with Onana's agent though, it seems as though it is the Spaniards who are leading the way.

"Exciting" Onana crucial to Everton progression

Whilst his penalty miss to confirm Everton's defeat in their Carabao Cup shootout against Fulham last time out was one to forget, there's no taking away from how impressive Onana is. At 22-years-old, the Belgian stands at 6 foot 5 and possesses the technical attributes to earn the interest of Barcelona. Onana's stats show that, if he got his move, it would be a deserved one.

His work off the ball is his most impressive asset and one that makes Barcelona's interest little surprise when compared to Frenkie de Jong.

Player Tackles Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Dispossessed Per Game Dribbled Past Per Game Amadou Onana 2.5 1.1 0.2 0.7 Frenkie de Jong 1.5 0.9 1 0.7

Earning plenty of praise from former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, the Spaniard told Sky Sports via HITC: “Really exciting footballer. I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium.

“He’s got the physicality and the presence of a player that the Everton fans know very well in Marouane Fellaini. He can become anything in that central area, so I can understand the excitement around Everton – this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time.”