Arsenal currently boast all the hallmarks of a truly great side, with a strong and experienced core in midfield surrounded by a wealth of exuberant young talent.

As such, they are currently marching towards what would be their first taste of Premier League glory since that legendary campaign that concluded in 2004.

It is that engine room that proves so imperative to how Mikel Arteta's outfit functions, with a steely resolve that remains aligned with the classy ball-playing nature of the rest of the squad. This unique sharing of two contrasting attributes is what often sets players apart, as those who can pair a hulking physique with a fleet-footedness are often revered.

As such, although still young and very inexperienced, Everton's Amadou Onana has all the hallmarks of an asset in this same vein.

Having signed in the summer for £33m, the 6 foot 4 maestro has taken to English football with ease. He mixes a solid defensive output with a rich desire to progress the play, and as such has earned instant support from the Goodison faithful.

However, due to their woes and the Gunners' winning ways, the 21-year-old could be ready to instantly make the step up with reports circulating out of Belgium suggesting Edu is engrossed in talks with the player's entourage over a potential deal this summer. However, it will likely not be for a fee less than the £70m that the cash-strapped Toffees demand.

How has Amadou Onana played this season?

These aforementioned traits that the youngster boasts make it hard not to draw comparisons with the legendary Patrick Vieira, who too dominated in north London due to his killer mentality with a touch of class that separated him from the everyday midfield brute of his time.

Featuring exactly 400 times for Arsenal, for a defensive midfielder to also post 32 goals and 45 assists outline that he was much more than just someone there to break up the play.

Arteta himself even said of the former captain of his club: "He was very dominant. He was physically really gifted, technically too, he had the right temper, he was brave and he could score goals. He could do a bit of everything and he was remarkable."

His desire to progress forward helped uphold Arsene Wenger's ideology, and in a similar way Onana could mirror this.

The Belgium international already has the defensive side locked down, as he has averaged one interception, 1.1 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game. However, it is his 84% pass accuracy and 0.6 key passes per game that suggest he is in the right areas but still seeks improvement (via Sofascore).

Given the glowing recommendations offered by former Premier League midfielder Matty Holland and journalist Siavoush Fallahi, who again contrast in their reports, this is only exacerbated. The former branded him "immense" when chatting on PL Productions after the Merseyside club had toppled Arsenal at Goodison Park, whilst the latter took to Twitter to label him a "big baller".

Given how Arteta has raised the level of almost every player that he has committed to, this could be a perfect move.

Seeking an heir to both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, who are 30 and 29 respectively, Onana would be the perfect man, boasting all the attributes to emulate a truly legendary figure around these parts.