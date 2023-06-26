Everton's troublesome financial situation is a well-documented one, and so their moves this summer must be frugal. Fortunately, they could have identified one target who fits within their transfer plan...

What's the latest on Ayman Kari to Everton?

According to one journalist in France, the Toffees are one of two English clubs reportedly vying for the signature of Ayman Kari.

The young midfield general has slowly begun his breakthrough into senior football of late, and Sean Dyche could seek to bring him in early and mould him in his image.

The report read: "Leicester and Everton are interested in Ayman Kari and have contacted Paris. PSG already have an agreement with Lorient. Loan + call option of around 5M € (£4m) + buyout clause for Parisians. Lorient has a head start but Ayman Kari has not made up his mind".

Who is Ayman Kari?

With Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to be patient enough to allow this 18-year-old to blossom, the Merseyside club could profit by bringing in yet another midfield general from Ligue 1.

If their last success is anything to go by, it is certainly a move worth making, given how instrumental Amadou Onana has immediately become since his £33m transfer from the French top-flight last August.

The 21-year-old maintained a 6.92 average rating in the league last term, as the fifth-best performer of those within the squad who played more than five games.

His was a figure upheld largely through his impressive defensive statistics, as he maintained 1.1 interceptions, 2.2 tackles and 1.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore. Only Idrissa Gana Gueye and Nathan Patterson averaged more tackles per game than the hulking Belgian, for context.

Whilst Kari is unlikely to come in and have as immediate an impact as this, with the space Tom Davies has just freed up, he could be the new promising young maestro who patiently awaits his opportunity, whilst using sessions alongside Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure to mimic their starring assets.

When viewing his key attributes, as outlined by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, it is clear this teenage sensation already boasts the physical prowess to adapt to the English game. After all, his pace, athleticism, work rate and tackling are all rated as 'very strong'.

Despite only mustering five senior appearances, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano still noted him as a "talent" whilst announcing his loan spell to FC Lorient in January. It is there where, despite only averaging 21 minutes per game in Ligue 1, he has maintained 0.6 interceptions per game alongside a 92% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

Whilst only a small sample size, it seems there are a number of key attributes he possesses that suggest a bright future is in store for Kari. Perhaps he could realise this potential at Goodison Park, walking the same path as Onana with hopefully similar success.