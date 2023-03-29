Arsenal's squad is one laden with talent, and such is the shared mentality they now seem on track to claim the Premier League title that has eluded them for so many years.

Having won it in unprecedented fashion in 2004, the north London outfit would oversee a turbulent period following which they would achieve limited success aside from a few FA Cups. Fans demanded more, and despite having moved on from Arsene Wenger, there seemed little indication they would challenge at the top again anytime soon.

That was until they took a chance on Mikel Arteta, who has transformed the culture at the Emirates by exorcising those he deemed unfit or uncommitted to his philosophy and replacing them with loyal soldiers.

The Spaniard clearly likes to cherry-pick his acquisitions, and their January pursuit of Moises Caicedo outlined to the footballing world that a midfielder was on their agenda. Whilst Jorginho provided a fine stopgap for now, he, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are not getting any younger.

It is a position they must start grooming their next big star for, so a deal this summer is almost guaranteed. Whilst many might tout Declan Rice with a move, perhaps a far more understated option who they could swoop for is Amadou Onana, of which they have been linked.

Would Amadou Onana join Arsenal?

Despite having only signed for Everton in the summer, the £33m man has already established himself as a promising asset in the engine room who flits between anonymous and unstoppable for the Toffees.

The 21-year-old stands at an impressive 6 foot 4, and has earned praise for his defensive contributions for both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche. However, his impressive physique makes him a unique offensive asset as when he gets running, few can knock him off his stride. As such, the former boss branded him an "all-rounder"; a trait which Arteta would likely lavish.

Although seemingly having really bought into the battle going on at Goodison Park, their financial troubles could once again lead them to sell their prized possessions as they did with Richarlison last summer.

This is a move that would bare a striking resemblance to that of Martin Keown's 1993 switch from Merseyside, who would go on to become something of a hero at Highbury.

The 56-year-old would play 428 times for Arsenal over two spells, enjoying a huge role in numerous trophy victories including that aforementioned most recent title win.

Perhaps Onana could come in and have a similarly impressive effect, helping to solidify the future of their midfield whilst providing ample competition in the present.

After all, he has maintained 2.3 tackles and one interception per 90, alongside an 83% pass accuracy (via Sofascore). Considering Partey has only managed the exact same numbers defensively, and a slightly improved 87% pass accuracy (via Sofascore), the disparity between the two is hardly startling.

Should they sign the former LOSC Lille man this summer, it gives them plenty of time to mould him into the perfect replacement for their 29-year-old Ghanaian stopper and hopefully emulate the dynasty Keown garnered during his time at the club.