In what would be a surprise move, Amanda Staveley could look to replace Ange Postecoglou with one particular manager at Tottenham Hotspur if she's successful in her investment in the North London club.

Staveley plotting to buy Tottenham stake

After leaving Newcastle United in the summer, Staveley is reportedly keen to buy a stake in North London giants Spurs in what would see her take a minority percentage of the club. Seemingly backed by serious money, Staveley's investment would likely be quite the positive for Spurs, who will be desperate to match their Premier League rivals on a financial basis in search of finally ending their search for silverware.

Under Daniel Levy, of course, Spurs have been incredibly limited at times. It was only during the summer that they managed to welcome a replacement for Harry Kane one year on from his departure for Bayern Munich. Splashing out a reported £65m to sign Dominic Solanke, the forward has since started to reward their investment with goals on both the European and Premier League stage.

As Staveley's potential investment arrives, however, it may not be Postecoglou who reaps the rewards. According to The Sun, Staveley may now target Eddie Howe to replace Postecoglou in a surprise move if she successfully buys a stake in the Lilywhites and the Australian's current struggles escalate.

So far this season, it's been one step forward and two steps back for Postecoglou's side, who brushed Manchester United aside only to capitulate when two goals to the good to eventually suffer a 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion just one week later.

Dubbed "brilliant" by Gary Neville, meanwhile, Howe has continued to impress at Newcastle even after the Magpies failed to hand their manager significant reinforcements during the summer window. A fan of the former Bournemouth boss, Staveley's Spurs arrival may commence quite the managerial merry-go-round.

Tottenham must trust Postecoglou

Although results remain inconsistent, Postecoglou needs Tottenham's trust and patience if they want things to work out under the Australian. Those in North London have seen just how good things can be when Postecoglou's side are firing on all cylinders against the likes of Manchester United. Now, it's just about handing him the tools to turn that form consistent.

Hiring serial winners in Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho proved to be the wrong move for the Lilywhites in the past, but turning to a manager who will oversee a project that takes time in the form of Postecoglou was a step in the right direction. To now scrap that project could be taking the North London club back to square one.

Instead, Staveley's investment should centre around completing that project and building on arrivals such as Solanke and Archie Gray. Howe would no doubt be an interesting option, but maintaining faith in a manager who is only into the second season of his tenure should be the route that Levy, and potentially Staveley, head towards.