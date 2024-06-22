A "very exciting" young Arsenal player has now told the club that he's leaving - informing them of his decision in the last 48 hours.

Players tipped to potentially quit Arsenal this summer

Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny are two senior names included in the Gunners' 22-man release list for 2024, with the pair joined by a host of academy players as sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta swing their axe.

Thomas Partey is also widely expected to depart Arsenal, having entered the final 12 months of his contract and fresh off the back of a season where he made just 14 Premier League appearances. The Ghanaian suffered from a plague of injury problems last term, and the time could now be right for Arteta to green-light his exit.

Alongside the 30-year-old, it is rumoured that Arsenal have told Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney they're free to leave, as the north Londoners look to trim their combined £270,000-per-week salary off the wage bill.

Arsenal's best-performing players per-90 in the league last season Match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares all come as other players who could be sold by Arsenal, especially considering Edu will want to bolster the club's transfer kitty.

There are also matters to resolve regarding some of their academy players. Youngster Mika Biereth, who enjoyed productive loan spells at Motherwell and Sturm Graz in Austria last season, could well be on the move permanently. Indeed, Sturm Graz director Andreas Schicker confirmed they're in talks to sign Bereth this week.

“Now the European Championship finals are coming up, everyone is waiting and is in the role of observer. Patience is required in the transfer window this year,” he said. "I’m in talks with Arsenal. I’ve spoken to Mika; he’s always felt comfortable with us.”

As well as Biereth, another exciting young Arsenal player is now moving closer and closer towards the Emirates exit door.

Amario Cozier-Duberry tells Arsenal he'll be leaving

Now, as per The Standard's Simon Collings, the club look set to lose 19-year-old starlet Amario Cozier-Duberry. Cozier-Duberry has apparently told Arsenal he's going to leave, informing them of this decision within the past 48 hours. His contract expires at the end of this month, meaning he'll be free to speak to other clubs as a free agent.

It's been described as a real blow for Arteta and co, with Jack Wilshere even likening him to Bukayo Saka.

"Amario is very exciting and Mikel [Arteta] likes him,” Wilshere told The Athletic last year (via Standard Sport). “He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”