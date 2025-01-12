On the cusp of an EFL Cup final whilst also boasting five victories on the spin in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's Newcastle United currently find themselves in dreamland.

The Magpies are a force to be reckoned with, as Alexander Isak continues to lead the line with confidence rushing through his veins by picking up 15 goals in all competitions during 2024/25, alongside the added star quality from the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon enabling the Toon to be all the way up in fifth spot in the top-flight standings.

Yet, although everything looks harmonious on first inspection, there could be a new transfer rumbling developing at St James' Park which might now result in a high-profile departure taking place.

Harvey Barnes' future at Newcastle

Although he started the season at a blistering speed, with three strikes picked up from his opening five league encounters, it appears Barnes might not be staying put at St James' Park past January.

A recent report from Football Insider stated that Newcastle could be forced into allowing Barnes to depart to try and balance the books appropriately, with profit and sustainability rules weighing heavy on the Tyneside giants.

With Miguel Almiron also being touted to leave the Toon, new faces in attack will surely be a priority, especially if Barnes is also shown the exit door for anywhere near the £38m he once cost Howe's men.

Newcastle could land "dangerous" Barnes replacement

As a result of those possible departures, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Newcastle now in the race for an in-demand attacker, with the high-flying Magpies potentially hijacking Aston Villa's deal for Donyell Malen.

As per journalist Christian Falk, Newcastle are very much in the race to try and land Borussia Dortmund ace Malen at some point this month, with Unai Emery's Villa way off clinching a deal.

Dortmund are still holding off on a suitor bidding in the region of £25m to consider letting the Dutchman exit - as Villa continue to bid way below this valuation as per Falk - with the in-form Toon perhaps accelerating to the front of the queue to win his services if either Almiron or Barnes do up and leave and they cough up this desired amount.

Although Malen would be known as a breakout sensation initially just as a deadly striker, with a clinical 55 strikes powered home for former employers PSV Eindhoven, he is now known to be a far more versatile performer in Germany down the flanks.

Indeed, the "very dangerous" 25-year-old, as he has been labelled by former Dortmund teammate Mario Gotze, has shone at Signal Iduna Park predominantly as a right winger - seen in his 11 league goals from this spot last season - but the adaptable attacker can also slot in competently down Barnes' preferred left.

Malen's career numbers by position Position Games played Goals scored Assists CF 138 70 26 LW 88 19 14 RW 78 34 13 AM 5 1 0 SS 4 0 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Malen would be an obvious asset for Newcastle if a last-ditch deal was successful, with 19 career goals picked up from down the left sticking out.

Based on his stunning numbers above, he could give the aforementioned Gordon some great competition at St James' Park on his arrival to fill the gap left by Barnes, on top of also being a reliable back-up striker option away from the injury-stricken Callum Wilson.

Newcastle need to show they mean business moving forward after some sterling recent form, with this deal potentially pipping the Villans another sign of intent from Howe's assured Magpies.