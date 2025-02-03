Sheffield United have been unafraid to splash the cash so far this dramatic transfer window with Tom Cannon the main notable addition at a bumper £10m.

There have also been other new recruits in the form of Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke, as Chris Wilder goes about strengthening his side ahead of a tense promotion run-in to follow.

The South Yorkshire outfit might not be done there though, with a deal reportedly close for a daring attacker to join the ever-growing Bramall Lane ranks.

Sheffield United close to snapping up new attacker

Transfer deadline day has been a busy one for the Blades with Rob Holding reportedly set to undergo a medical with the second-tier side in the remaining hours of the window.

That said, he's not the only player having a medical before the market slams shut in a few hours time.

As per journalist Gustavo Peralta Coello via his X account, the promotion chasers are now also finalising a deal to sign a bold new winger in FBC Melgar star Jefferson Caceres.

The journalist in question further elaborates that a medical has been wrapped up for Caceres to wave goodbye to his native Peru to move to Sheffield, meaning a switch will likely happen before the fast approaching the 11pm cut-off.

After all, there is already a South American flavour to the Blades attack with Brereton Diaz in the building, but Caceres could end up forming a fun duo with one of Brereton Diaz's partners in attack in Cannon as both talents up top love playing with pace and energy.

What Caceres could offer Sheffield United

Looking at the Blades target's numbers playing in the Liga 1 Apertura across 2024, he could well even end up usurping Callum O'Hare down the left wing with the 22-year-old a frightening prospect down that flank.

Indeed, Caceres boasts a fantastic return of eight goals and six assists playing down the left-hand side from 29 clashes, with an overall tally of 12 goals and nine assists next to his name from 61 first-team appearances.

Whilst he will be diving into the deep end in terms of never playing in the English game, his rawness could catch Championship defences cold, especially if he can link up well with new signing Cannon who is equally as tenacious and brave in his play as a striker.

Cannon has a hefty nine league strikes in the second tier this season from an average of just 22 touches, with Caceres equally putting in bright displays for his current employers from limited opportunities, considering those aforementioned eight goals staggeringly came about from just two starts.

Caceres' numbers for FBC Melgar by position Position played Games Goals scored Assists LW 29 8 6 AM 21 1 1 CF 5 2 0 RW 3 0 0 LM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, the out-there addition of the 22-year-old would also give Wilder some needed depth, with Caceres capable of playing all across the forward positions if needed to fill in and do a job.

Nobody can accuse the Blades of not going all out to try and clinch promotion with signings such as this one from Peru - away from landing established EFL names - perhaps going down a treat if the unknown entity can take the Championship by storm.

There will be a concern that this move just doesn't work out whatsoever on the contrary as Caceres has to get up to speed with his new location, but with loads of fresh bodies in through the door, the South Yorkshire side will hope they can go the distance in the automatic promotion race.