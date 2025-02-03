Chelsea were being briefed for a busy week in the final days of the January transfer window, with a midfielder, a left-winger and a striker all being concrete possibilities for the Blues this month.

Currently sat sixth in the Premier League, the Blues have only won once in their last seven games, and clear improvement is needed to ensure they do not drop away from the Champions League qualification spots.

Enzo Maresca has managed to implement his system effectively, with a clear vision being seen on the pitch, but a few profiles are clearly needed to take them to the next level.

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, but with Ruben Amorim now starting to favour the Argentine in his side, the Londoners could look to swivel their focus to other attacking targets, whether that is in the January window or pushing it until the summer.

Chelsea pushing for offensive signing

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are 'willing to push' for Juventus attacker, Kenan Yildiz in the summer, and are willing to pay a fee of around £75m for the 19-year-old superstar.

Other interested clubs include PSG and Manchester City, which could cause problems for Chelsea if it becomes a battle for the talented teens signature, due to their lack of Champions League football at present.

Yildiz has made 33 appearances for the Italian giants so far this season, scoring six goals, providing five assists and totalling 2,324 minutes played.

The Turkey international can play a host of forward positions, including left-wing, right-wing, attacking midfield and even centre-forward.

How Yildiz compares to Chelsea target Garnacho

Whilst Garnacho, who has also been linked to Chelsea, also operates from the left-wing mostly, the characteristics between him and Yildiz are different.

The Manchester United man prefers to hold the width in the final third, before drifting inside, cutting onto his stronger right foot and getting shots off, whilst Yildiz prefers that bit more freedom to drift inside, link play and roam to get on the ball in pockets of space.

Yildiz vs Garnacho in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Yildiz Garnacho Goals 0.25 0.36 Assists 0.18 0.27 xG 0.14 0.40 xAG 0.15 0.19 Progressive Carries 4.16 6.01 Progressive Passes 3.39 1.86 Shots Total 2.44 3.82 Key Passes 1.29 1.49 Shot-Creating Actions 3.61 3.35 Successful Take-Ons 2.23 1.49 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two youngsters' underlying metrics so far this season, you can see that Garnacho is a more direct winger with his actions, looking to progress play via carrying and providing output for the team.

Meanwhile, Yildiz is more of a creative outlet, looking to impact the game with his passing ability and 1v1 take-on ability in all areas of the pitch.

Massimiliano Allegri (ex-Juventus coach) labelled Yildiz an "extraordinary" player, which is clear to see when analysing the 19-year-old's metrics. His creativity is outstanding despite being in a fairly dysfunctional attacking unit at Juventus this season, and a move for the star could see his metrics explode further.

Whilst Garnacho offers a different profile in comparison to Jadon Sancho on the left, Yildiz would be able to cover multiple positions across the front line, add extra creativity and the ability to create his own shot, as well as shots for others.