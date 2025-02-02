Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up a big win near the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over nearby rivals Aston Villa.

Both Leicester City and Ipswich Town would come up short in their games with demoralising losses, resulting in Vitor Pereira's Old Gold managing to capitalise, with a two-point cushion now forming between the West Midlands side in 17th spot and the Foxes in 18th.

The Portuguese manager will be well aware of how easy it is to get sucked into a battle against the drop, however, with some late additions now on his mind before the transfer window slams shut.

Wolves in talks for late signing before the deadline

As per Fabrizio Romano via his X account, Wolves are set to be busy ahead of tomorrow's frantic deadline day, with an initial bid now put in to snap up Dynamo Kyiv ace Volodymyr Brazkho.

Romano further states that Wolves' bid is in the region of £16.7m, with Brazkho keen on a move to England after setting his native Ukraine alight with some top displays from the middle of the park this season.

With Mario Lemina's future at Molineux up in the air, landing a top talent centrally right before the close of the window could be exactly what Wolves need.

What Brazkho could offer Wolves

Moreover, Brazkho's exciting displays for Kyiv this campaign so far could make him an ideal teammate for Matheus Cunha, with Pereira keen on adding in some more quality to his ranks here and there to complement the standout Brazilian.

After all, Cunha's late goal last time out against Unai Emery's Villans would clinch the three points, with the ex-Atletico Madrid attacker now up to 11 strikes for the season in the Premier League.

The Kyiv number six possesses a similar eye for goal playing in the Ukrainian Premier League, having amassed three goals from 13 league clashes across 2024/25 to date, on top of also boasting one assist.

Brazkho's league numbers (24/25) Stat Brazkho Games played 13 Goals scored 3 Assists 1 Shots* 2.5 Accurate passes per game 46.0 (87%) Ball recoveries per game 10.1 Stats by Sofascore

Away from offering Wolves an added goal threat, Brazkho will also be targeted as a replacement for Lemina based on his incredible ball recovery numbers, with 10.1 ball recoveries averaged per league game this season.

Lemina, before pushing for a move away, was averaging just 4.3 per league match in contrast, but it remains to be seen whether the new potential Old Gold face could be this forceful making the leap to the English top-flight.

He could take to his new surroundings swimmingly though, with Brazhko praised in the past by football analyst Ben Mattinson for his "exceptional" ball-winning ability, on top of the fact the 23-year-old also has six senior Ukraine caps under his belt.

It is a slightly risky move - considering Brazhko will be somewhat of an unknown entity to the average Wolves fan - but he might well be just what Wolves need to add in some more bodies in the middle of the park and to move away from the likes of Lemina who are unsettled in the West Midlands.