Newcastle find themselves in the top five after 22 games played in the Premier League, having won 11 times, drawn five times and lost six times.

Alexander Isak has been the jewel in the crown yet again, scoring 17 goals in 24 games played, also providing five assists.

However, in the Magpies' 4-1 loss against Bournemouth, Eddie Howe’s side only managed to generate 0.79 xG in the game, taking 13 shots and creating one big chance.

Isak had his only shot in the game blocked against Bournemouth, managing 42 touches and losing possession 12 times. In games like this, Newcastle need another attacking spark alongside Isak and often Anthony Gordon. They could add this in January.

Newcastle looking at new winger

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle are planning to hijack a move for 24-year-old Botafogo winger, Luiz Henrique, who is of interest to both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest this window.

The Brazilian wide man would reportedly cost around £25m, with Newcastle now being made the favourites for his signature this month.

Henrique is a versatile attacker but does his best work cutting inside from the right wing on his stronger left foot.

He has made 55 appearances for Brazilian side Botafogo, scoring 12 goals, providing six assists. In the process he has been described as an "absolute sensation" by scout Jacek Kulig.

How Henrique compares to Jacob Murphy

Newcastle's current right-wing options are Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron. The latter is linked with a move away from Newcastle this month, which could open up a spot for another right-wing profile alongside Murphy, looking to offer a different set of skills.

By contrast, Murphy has become rather undroppable of late, maing 21 appearances for the Magpies this campaign, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. The 29-year-old is proving to be a big part of Howe's team this season, but adding another winger who is more direct could give Newcastle a different option in attack.

Luiz Henrique vs Jacob Murphy Stats (per 90 mins) Henrique Murphy Goals 0.30 0.21 Assists 0.14 0.49 xG 0.29 0.19 xAG 0.13 0.43 Progressive Carries 2.94 3.41 Progressive Passes 2.66 3.41 Shots Total 2.14 1.94 Key Passes 1.21 1.78 Shot-Creating Actions 3.52 3.33 Successful Take-Ons 2.91 0.93 Stats taken from FBref

When analysing the two wingers' metrics against each other, you can clearly see the difference between the two.

Murphy, being more assist-oriented, has pass-first tendencies, and looks to create for others, whilst Henrique is more of a direct goal threat himself, with a higher shot-volume, who looks for his own shot.

Henrique, who ranks in the top 5% of positionally similar players for take-ons, has been described as a "direct" winger by Nathan Joyes, just further proving he could provide that more inventive attacking outlet on the right side.

By equipping Howe with both Henrique and Murphy, he would have a strong double-punch combo in his arsenal, with one winger starting games and the other coming from the bench, to freshen things up and ask defenders a different question in the second half of games.