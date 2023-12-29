Journalist Paul Brown has hinted at a "most likely" Tottenham Hotspur signing who supporters "might not be quite so well aware of" in January.

Postecoglou eyeing new centre-back at Spurs

The absences of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have really exposed Spurs' glaring lack of depth in defence this season, with manager Ange Postecoglou even forced to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as a makeshift pair.

Romero has recently joined van de Ven on the treatment table with a hamstring strain, and Spurs subsequently lost their first match without the Argentine in weeks.

Tottenham's 4-2 defeat at Brighton highlighted his importance to Postecoglou's back line, with the Lilywhites also suffering poor form when Romero was suspended for a period last month.

It's clear that the north Londoners are in dire need of another centre-back option, leading to links with a plethora of Europe and America's finest, up and coming defensive talents.

Spurs have reportedly held talks over a deal for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Frenchman coming as perhaps their most regularly-mentioned option.

However, other less high-profile names like Genoa star Radu Dragusin are in the frame as well. The Romanian has enjoyed a brilliant season in Italy, so much so that he has attracted real interest from Tottenham and report suggest he could still leave despite his proposed new deal with Genoa.

Brown says Dragusin signing "most likely" at Spurs

Brown, sharing a "behind the scenes" update on Dragusin and his proposed move to Tottenham, now says he is a very plausible addition at N17 in the winter.

Indeed, the journalist claims Dragusin is the "most likely" signing Spurs make in January, citing the "amazing" 21-year-old as the easiest player to prise away from his club.

"A name that Spurs fans might not be quite so well aware of is Dragusin at Genoa," said Brown to GiveMeSport.

"Of all the names that Spurs are looking at, I think he might be the easiest to get. He is the most likely one they bring in.

"They are looking for a centre-back under the age of 26 who is going to grow and has potential. Dragusin is young and has had an amazing season in Italy. He plays for a club in a bit of a financial mess as well.

"I think there are links there behind the scenes that Spurs could probably exploit. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January."

Dragusin has been a key mainstay under Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino this season, starting 17 Serie A matches while even scoring a goal and assisting one other. His age and potential £26 million price tag is also a huge draw, with this transfer looking very tempting from chairman Daniel Levy's view point.