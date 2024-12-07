As Ruben Amorim looks to begin the hefty task of rebuilding the side that Erik ten Hag left behind at Manchester United, the new manager has reportedly asked INEOS to complete a double Portuguese swoop in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

To say there is work to be done at Old Trafford would be an understatement. Amorim has so far seen just how difficult his task will be and was quick to reiterate the learning curves that his new side will be forced to face after being eased aside by Premier League title contenders Arsenal in midweek. The Gunners represent that transformation that the Red Devils so desperately need to undergo themselves.

That transformation won't come cheap, with names such as Nico Williams and Viktor Gyokeres already stealing the headlines amid links to Old Trafford. Both players would undoubtedly sharpen what has been a blunt Manchester United attack at times, but they're not the only names to have been mentioned in recent weeks.

According to reports in Spain, Amorim has asked INEOS to complete a double swoop to sign Francisco Moura and Samu Aghehowa, who some may recognise more as Samu Omorodion. Two players enjoying excellent seasons at Porto, Manchester United could quickly put Amorim's links to good use and lure the Portugal-based duo to Old Trafford when 2025 arrives.

Moura - a left-back - could instantly solve United's problem down their left side and put an end to the position that the Red Devils so often find themselves in amid Luke Shaw's injury issues. Aghehowa, meanwhile, has been one of the most in-form strikers all season and could finally be the No 9 that United so desperately need.

"Complete" Aghehowa would be an instant upgrade

Whilst Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund continue to deliberate over just who is willing enough to become Manchester United's starring frontman, Aghehowa has been stealing plenty of headlines in Portugal and could yet grab hold of the role that the aforementioned forwards have been too inconsistent to earn. Described as "complete" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Aghehowa is one to watch.

Since taking his goal total to 13 goals in 16 games - more than Hojlund and Zirkzee combined in all competitions this season - the Porto star seems like a no-brainer for those at Old Trafford. To hand Amorim the ultimate attacking boost, Manchester United should go all out to sign Aghehowa at the first chance they get and may even pick up Porto teammate Moura along the way.