Manchester United and Ruben Amorim are interested in signing an £84 million youngster from the new manager's former club, according to a new report.

The Red Devils have two games remaining under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy before Amorim arrives as manager next week. The first priority for the Portuguese will be to get to grips with his new squad and get some positive results on the board, but transfer plans are being made.

Van Nistelrooy will obviously not become the new United manager, but the Dutchman has made it clear that he would like to continue in his assistant role. This will be a decision that is probably made between him and Amorim as they meet each other next week, but the United players are keen for van Nistelrooy to remain at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s arrival at United could be Marcus Rashford’s last chance of rescuing his career at the club. That is because United are considering the sale of Rashford as they remain concerned about his performances. The Englishman has struggled for form last season and this season, and now Amorim will be tasked with a “last-gasp assessment” of the winger.

The Red Devils could already have his replacement in mind as they are keeping tabs on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior as he continues talks over a new contract at the Spanish giants. But Amorim and United also have their eye on another player who could replace Rashford, and it is someone the Portuguese knows well.

Amorim behind Man Utd's pursuit of Geovany Quenda

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda and Amorim is keen to bring him to Manchester. The 17-year-old joined Sporting’s academy in 2015 but didn’t make his first team debut until this season.

Quenda can operate mainly on the right-hand side, but he also has the ability to play central as well as on the left. That could make him the perfect long-term replacement for Rashford, whose future at Old Trafford looks in doubt.

The 17-year-old is considered one of Sporting’s hottest prospects, and his performances this season have caught the attention of United, as well as Manchester City and Liverpool. The Red Devils even had scouts in place to watch Quenda in Sporting’s recent game against Famalicao, where he scored, and they were also present against Sturm Graz in the Champions League, but he only played six minutes.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting stats Apps 16 Goals 2 Assists 1

United will not be able to buy Quenda until April at the earliest, as he is only 17 and will have to wait until he turns 18 before he can move. Therefore, a transfer would have to wait until the summer.

The winger has a €100 million release clause in his contract, which is roughly £84 million, and this is said to be considered too high, but Sporting are very reluctant to allow Quenda to leave, and with them not willing to accept anything less, it puts United out of a move right now.