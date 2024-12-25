Ruben Amorim will have seen first-hand how big of a challenge he has in front of him to turn around this Manchester United side, even admitting that he has a bigger job than he first imagined.

The Red Devils have lost four of their last six matches, with the latest coming on home soil against Bournemouth on Sunday, falling to a 3-0 defeat against the Cherries for a second consecutive season.

As a result, United sit in 13th place in the Premier League on Christmas Day, nine points off a Champions League spot, with Amorim having a huge job to transform the side going into the new year.

January presents the first opportunity for the 39-year-old to make his own additions to the first-team squad, providing him with the added ammunition needed to take the club back to their glory days.

Numerous players have already been touted with a move to Old Trafford in recent days, including one who could improve an area of the side massively should he make the move in the upcoming transfer window.

Man United’s interest in a Championship star

Over the last couple of days, it was reported that United were interested in a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier ahead of January, looking to add more quality to the goalkeeping department.

Andre Onana has been the club’s number one since his arrival from Inter Milan last summer, whilst Altay Bayindir joined United during the same window, arriving as a backup from Fenerbahçe.

The latter deputised for the Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, but had an evening to forget, conceding direct from a corner, with a move away from Old Trafford yet to be ruled out.

As for a move for Meslier, the report claims that they’re interested in a move for the Frenchman, not for the first time after previously wanting a deal for the shot-stopper after Leeds’ relegation back in 2023.

No fee has been mentioned for his services, but the 24-year-old would provide serious quality that would push Onana for the number one spot, potentially seeing the Cameroonian lose his starting role under Amorim.

Why Meslier could take Onana’s number one spot

Onana was brought in for £47.2m under the guidance of former boss Erik ten Hag, looking to provide that quality on the ball that David de Gea was unable to do during his period under the Dutchman.

However, the former Ajax keeper has been a solid addition but has been prone to a mistake, as seen during the recent defeat against Nottingham Forest, somehow being unable to keep Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort out despite being straight at him.

Given the recent struggles defensively, it’s no surprise to see alternatives being lined up for Onana, who was previously dubbed as Ten Hag’s “most poignant signing” by one analyst.

Meslier, who cost the Whites £5m back in 2020, has been superb for Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship to date, producing numerous stats that are better than the current United goalkeeper, handing Amorim a huge dilemma should he complete a deal for the Frenchman.

How Illan Meslier compares to Andre Onana in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Meslier Onana Games played 22 17 Goals conceded 15 22 Clean sheets 12 6 Clean sheet percentage 55% 35% Pass accuracy 80% 78% Percentage of launch passes 21% 26% Save percentage 71% 69% Stats via FBref

The “world-class” Meslier, as dubbed by one journalist, has conceded fewer goals to date, also achieving more clean sheets with a higher clean sheet percentage.

He’s also completed more of his attempted passes, playing fewer long balls than Onana, potentially being a perfect fit for Amorim’s possession-based system, which requires a lot of playing out from the back.

Whilst no price tag has been mentioned for the services of the Leeds ‘keeper, it’s clear that he would provide healthy competition for the Cameroonian - giving the boss a potential selection headache.

If the club are to progress after years of below-par performances on the pitch, it’s pivotal they recruit in the right way, with Meslier a player that would undoubtedly improve the options already at Amorim’s disposal.