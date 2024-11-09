One of the areas that Manchester United have struggled to effectively build their squad is in midfield. The Red Devils have spent millions of pounds in the last few summers under former manager Erik ten Hag, but have not really managed to do so effectively.

Of course, there are two mainstays, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. The academy graduate has been a revelation since breaking through last season, notably scoring in the FA Cup final, and Fernandes - who boasts 154 goals and assists for the club - has been a key player for several years.

Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen have struggled a lot with injuries, and Manuel Ugarte is still at the start of his Old Trafford career.

However, there is one player who has split opinion during his time at United. That player is Casemiro.

Casemiro’s United record

The Red Devils paid an extortionate £70m fee for a 30-year-old Casemiro from Real Madrid back in 2022. He joined on a four-year contract, of which he is in his third season, and has the option of a fifth season.

The experienced Brazilian has had an interesting time of things in that famous Red shirt so far. He is just two appearances shy of a century and has contributed 15 goals and nine assists for United.

Casemiro stats by season for Man United Stat 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Games 51 32 15 Minutes 3905 2578 1031 Goals 7 5 3 Assists 6 3 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

It is fair to say that Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford has split opinion so far. The midfielder excelled in his first season and was a key part of Ten Hag’s midfield. However, his form dropped off last term, and he struggled with injury at times, playing just 25 Premier League games.

He was heavily criticised for his performances in 2023/24. Jamie Carragher was one man who called out his disappointing form. The former Liverpool defender infamously told Casemiro to “leave the football before the football leaves you”, explaining that “he needs to call it a day at this level and move”.

Yet, the Brazil international has looked much more like his old self this season. He has played 15 times, with two goals to his name so far. After struggling to break into the team at the start of the season, the midfielder has now started each of United’s last three Premier League games.

With that being said, there is no doubt Casemiro is on the decline. He is now 32 years of age, and given his performances last season, United may well look to the future soon enough, especially with new manager Ruben Amorim joining the club soon. They may well have the dream replacement in the academy.

The academy player who can replace Casemiro

Carrington’s reputation proceeds itself, and the famous United academy has a real knack for producing future superstars. Well, it may have worked its magic again, this time in the form of young midfielder Jayce Fitzgerald.

The 17-year-old has impressed for the Red Devils academy over the past few seasons and has found himself on the bench for each of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s three interim matches so far. Although he is yet to make his professional debut, he is a talent who the club clearly rates.

Fitzgerald was described as an “all action” player by Academy Arena, an account on X that covers all things Carrington. He is a versatile player, able to play deeper in midfield and dictate play or further forward. Impressively, the youngster has played at right-back this season too, and has performed admirably when inverting into midfield.

One of the biggest strengths of the United number 75 is his passing range. As shown by the video below, he is able to play 70-yard passes with ease, and it is to pinpoint accuracy too.

It is certainly encouraging to see a "talented" player - as described by journalist Alex Turk - with that kind of ability coming through the ranks.

The midfielder could be well the long-term replacement for Casemiro if Amorim decides to axe him once he takes charge.

Although he is young and would need time to bed into the first-team squad, Fitzgerald certainly has the talent and could be an excellent long-term solution in midfield for the Red Devils.