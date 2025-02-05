Manchester United were hit with awful news about a key player last week when they found out Lisandro Martinez is set to be out of action for the rest of the season.

Losing the Argentine is a huge blow for Ruben Amorim, given his importance in possession, particularly in United’s build-up play.

The Argentine plays an average of 6.01 progressive passes and 1.18 progressive carries per game this season, ranking him in the top 7% and top 14% of defenders respectively, as per FBref. He is essential to Amorim’s side in how they progress play from deeper areas.

With the transfer window now shut, the Red Devils will have to search for an in-house solution to replace Martinez. One of the candidates is Luke Shaw.

Why Shaw could replace Martinez

Once described as “the best left back in the country” by United legend turned Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville, there is no doubting Shaw’s ability. However, he has struggled for any kind of availability this season, with injuries affecting him once more.