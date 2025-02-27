It has been a tough start for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. He has so far taken charge of 23 games in the hot seat at Old Trafford and has won 11 of those, losing nine and drawing the other three.

There have been some disappointing defeats for the Red Devils in Amorim’s short managerial tenure which includes a dismal 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace and defeat by the same scoreline away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The adaptation period from Erik ten Hag’s back four system to Amoirm’s back three formation seems like it has taken some time for the Red Devils. In particular, finding the right solution at left wing-back has been an issue.

Man United’s left wing-back options

United have two main options at left wing-back under Amorim. That is not including Luke Shaw, who has sadly been injured for much of the season, and Noussair Mazroaui, who has tended to play more on the right.

Before the January transfer window, Diogo Dalot was the first choice for Amoirm on the left flank.