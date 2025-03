Since Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United at the end of 2024, the Red Devils have had to adapt to a new system, a 3-4-2-1. In many ways, this is a good thing, given how much they struggled in a back four under Erik ten Hag.

It has meant that plenty of players have needed to remodel certain aspects of their game to fit in with how Amorim sets his side up. For example, winger Alejandro Garnacho has had to play more as a number ten than as an out-and-out wing