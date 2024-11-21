New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has brought about a new sense of excitement amongst the fanbase since his appointment, hopefully being the man to take them back to the summit of the Premier League.

The 39-year-old becomes the latest manager to try and win a league title, with no boss able to do so since the retirement of the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson back in the 2012/13 season.

Such a drought is unfamiliar to modern-day Red Devils supporters with their rich history making them one of if not the biggest club in world football - but their lack of tangible success has been frustrating over the last few years.

Erik ten Hag may have won a Carabao and FA Cup during his reign at Old Trafford, but the followers of the club have grown to expect more than just a few cup triumphs here and there.

Amorim kickstarts his era at the helm this weekend, looking to have an immediate impact after his work with the squad during the recent international break.

One player could be crucial during his reign, looking to take his career to the next level after an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho’s stats for United in 2024/25

Over the last couple of seasons, Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho has developed himself into a key first-team member - starring under Ten Hag despite the Dutchman’s failed stint in Manchester.

The 20-year-old has already registered over 100 appearances for the Red Devils, an indication of how impressive he’s been for the club despite his tender age.

Undoubtedly, his best strike came in the victory over Everton at Goodison Park last season, with the youngster firing home an acrobatic overhead kick into the top corner past England international Jordan Pickford.

Garnacho has continued his excellent form into the current season despite the club’s below-par start, being the standout in attacking areas - preventing an even more embarrassing first 11 matches in the league.

Within his opening 18 games in all competitions, he’s registered seven goals and four assists - the most of any first-team member - already just four off his entire total from the previous campaign.

Such figures will undoubtedly make him a crucial asset to new boss Amorim, but the same can’t be said for one of his teammates.

The former Portuguese international’s arrival could spell the end of his time at Old Trafford, with the 39-year-old needing to axe him from his plans and try to cash in on him throughout January.

The man who earns way more than Garnacho at United

Midfielder Christian Eriksen arrived at United on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after his impressive stint with Brentford the season prior, following his return to action after his cardiac arrest.

The Danish international has made 85 appearances during his time with the Red Devils, often being a dependable option during Ten Hag’s reign at the club.

However, with Eriksen turning 33 in February and his contract expiring in June 2025, January could be the last opportunity for Amorim and the hierarchy to cash in on the former Tottenham ace.

The new boss will undoubtedly want to make his own mark on the first-team squad, with the Dane undoubtedly one of the players who could face the chop - especially considering his huge wages.

He earns a reported £150k-per-week, a figure that is three times higher than teammate Garancho, who only pockets £50k-per-week despite his stellar form over the last couple of seasons within the first team.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League stats for United (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 8 Pass accuracy 91% Chances created 144 Tackles won 2 Duels won 10 Recoveries made 22 Times dribbled past 5 Stats via FotMob

Given United’s current cost-cutting operation, axing Eriksen - who has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce - from the side could save them around £7.8m, a sizeable amount given his bit-part role in the squad.

There's no denying that the experienced man has provided a key reliable figure during some tough days for the club, but ultimately Amorim will want to take the side to the next level.

The likes of Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes will be battling it out for a starting role - pushing Eriksen further down the order, highlighting the need to cash in and potentially allow some young blood to stake their claim instead.