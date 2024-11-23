New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game this weekend, looking to make the perfect start to his tenure at the club.

The Red Devils travel to Portman Road to face an Ipswich Town side who are yet to win a home Premier League outing after their promotion last season, with the meeting producing an opportunity for the 39-year-old to claim all three points.

Before the international break, United claimed a 3-0 win over Steve Cooper’s Leicester City at Old Trafford, in what was Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game in temporary charge before the arrival of Amorim.

As for the hosts, they claimed their first league win last time out, causing an upset in the process, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in North London - moving the Tractor Boys out of the drop zone.

Super Sunday never fails to deliver, but the big question is who the new United boss will opt to start with in his first game at the helm.

United’s injury news ahead of Ipswich clash

Over the last couple of weeks, United have been plagued with various injuries that have seen the side look depleted in numerous key areas.

The defensive unit has taken the biggest battering, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof all looking set to miss the trip to East Anglia on Sunday evening.

Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t featured since the 0-0 draw away at Aston Villa back at the start of October but has been pictured training during the recent break under Amorim.

Along with the injuries, many positional questions will be answered by Sunday afternoon, with many wondering whether the new boss will utilise his 3-4-3 system or the 4-2-3-1 that has been tried and tested at Old Trafford over the last couple of years.

It could allow for numerous players to stake their claim for a regular starting role under Amorim, having endured an unsuccessful stint under former manager Erik ten Hag.

One player in particular may fit perfectly into the 3-4-3 system, deserving of a rare start in the meeting tomorrow evening.

The man who Amorim needs to unleash against Ipswich

Midfielder Mason Mount arrived in a £60m deal from fellow Premier League side Chelsea last summer, but has endured a torrid spell with injuries over the last 12 months.

The 25-year-old made just 20 appearances in all competitions during his debut year in Manchester, registering just two combined goals and assists.

However, the arrival of the 39-year-old could allow him to have a bigger role in the first team, featuring in one of the two attacking midfielder roles behind the striker of Amorim’s three-back system.

Mason Mount's injury history since joining United Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2023/24 Unknown 37 6 2023/24 Calf 110 21 2024/25 Hamstring 22 3 2024/25 Head 2 0 Total: 4 injuries 171 30 Stats via Transfermarkt

The “outstanding” Mount, as dubbed by former coach Jody Morris, has previously featured in such a role during his time at Stamford Bridge, registering 13 goals and 16 assists during the 2021/22 campaign with his boyhood outfit.

He’s yet to demonstrate anywhere the level required of a player who costs £60m but, should he play in one of those aforementioned roles, he could well produce some performances to showcase why he cost such a hefty fee.

The clash against Ipswich could provide the perfect time to utilise the former England international in such a role, with Bruno Fernandes likely to feature in a deeper eight position.

It will take time for the squad to adapt to such a new system, but it could allow Mount in particular to have a huge revival under the former Portugal international at Old Trafford.