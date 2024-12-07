Helpless. That was no doubt how Ruben Amorim was feeling after wave after wave of Arsenal corners on Wednesday night, with the Portuguese watching on as his Manchester United side somewhat wilted under the mounting pressure.

For the first time in 34 league games, the former Sporting CP boss tasted defeat. A first loss has come just three matches into his Premier League tenure. That's what life at United can do...

The crouching coach may well have grown a few more grey hairs while witnessing the limp second-half showing of his side at the Emirates, with the 39-year-old's prophecy coming true that his team will have to "suffer" in the early knockings of his reign.

Unlike in recent years, however, there was at least a semblance of a plan, of an idea in the first 45 minutes, with a stubborn showing helping to frustrate the hosts, even if things didn't click into gear in an attacking sense.

Worryingly though, that encouraging performance was not built on in the second period, with the new man's largely enforced substitutions failing to pay off.

At the very least, such a showing will have provided Amorim with greater learning regarding the quality and character of his squad, with further changes likely to be in store for the visit of Nottingham Forest later today.

Man Utd's best & worst performers vs Arsenal

Let's start on the positives, shall we?

On what was his first league start since the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa back in October, the returning Harry Maguire was a standout at the heart of the back three, with the Englishman making an impact in both boxes. In all, the 31-year-old won 100% of his duels and completed 96% of his passes, as per Sofascore.

His replacement, Leny Yoro, was also a real shining light after entering the fray, with the teenage Frenchman - who won four of his five total duels - showing what the Red Devils have been missing on what was his first competitive outing for the club.

Elsewhere, Tyrell Malacia stood firm in the first 45 up against Bukayo Saka, prior to being hooked at the break following a needless yellow card, while summer signing Manuel Ugarte showed his worth, winning nine duels and completing 100% of his attempted dribbles.

On the flip side, it was a grim night in an attacking sense for the away side, with Alejandro Garnacho looking particularly off the pace, while Rasmus Hojlund failed to even get a sniff up against William Saliba, having made just 20 touches in all.

It was a similar story for those who entered the fray in the second half, with Marcus Rashford - who had scored two at the weekend - having next to no impact, aside from comically putting the ball out of play in the build-up to Arsenal's decisive second.

Amorim will also have been given food for thought by the display of his captain, with there an argument to be made that Bruno Fernandes could now find himself on the bench against the Tricky Trees.

Why Bruno Fernandes could be dropped against Forest

Resting or benching a player who has started every Premier League game this season - while contributing nine assists in total in all competitions - may appear foolish, but there is a sense of intrigue to see what this side could look like without Fernandes involved.

A former Sporting man and compatriot of Amorim, the 30-year-old looked an obvious figure who could thrive under the new regime, although there have been lingering question marks over just where he fits in the side.

Against Everton at the weekend, the playmaker started in one of the two number ten berths and did provide two assists, although whether that is a long-term home remains to be seen, with Amorim stating following the win over Bodo/Glimt that "I think he is a midfielder".

Fernandes stats - first 4 games under Amorim Stat Ipswich Bodo/Glimt Everton Arsenal Minutes played 90 90 66 90 Touches 71 95 45 79 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 2 0 Key passes 3 1 2 2 Big chances created 1 0 1 0 Pass accuracy 92% 88% 73% 86% Possession lost 10x 12x 15x 13x Total duels won 5/10 2/4 3/7 2/11 Dribbled past 0 1x 1x 4x Stats via Sofascore

Having then been thrust back into the centre of the park alongside Ugarte for the trip to North London - with Kobbie Mainoo sidelined with suspension - the United skipper was particularly poor, having regularly squandered possession after losing the ball on 13 occasions.

In the first half, in particular, Fernandes had his pocket picked after delaying on the ball, having won just two of his 11 total duels, while remarkably being dribbled past on four occasions.

The one-time Udinese man did prove two moments of quality - having teed up both Matthijs de Ligt and Antony after the break following set-pieces - yet his suitability in that midfield two must surely be questioned.

With Mainoo now returning this evening, it could be a straight swap alongside Ugarte, with the attacking berths taken up by Mason Mount, Rashford or Garnacho. Equally, pushing Amad further forward is also an option.

Yes, Fernandes could simply move into that wide ten role, yet with Amorim having already done so much experimentation of late, why not roll the dice again by considering life without his captain.

With tougher tests ahead against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks, now would be the perfect time for yet another personnel reshuffle.

Fernandes may be the main man, but after his display in midweek, Amorim must make it clear that no starting berth in his side is a certainty.