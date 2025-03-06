It was like something out of a Hollywood movie. An ageing Cristiano Ronaldo - an icon of the game and of Manchester United - picked up possession in the centre of the park, before sliding the ball through to his heir apparent, Alejandro Garnacho.

In that moment, it appeared that a baton was passed, with the then-teenage winger emulating his footballing hero by duly surging into the box and rifling into the roof of the Real Sociedad net. Could there be a better to way score your first United goal?

Unfortunately for Garnacho, his first Premier League goal for the Red Devils away to Fulham - which came just ten days later - would be somewhat upstaged by Ronaldo's subsequent bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, yet little can take the shine off that stunning first strike away in Spain.

Roughly two and a half years on from that 1-0 win against La Real, United return to San Sebastian facing another pivotal Europa League night, with Ruben Amorim needing to do all he can to ensure that an already dismal campaign does not end with a whimper.