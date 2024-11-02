Manchester United has been the home to numerous legendary talents over the years, many of which have captured the hearts of the supporters during their time at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly will have been the biggest name to many of the younger generation, scoring 145 times in 346 appearances during two separate spells for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese international enjoyed a largely more successful spell in the Premier League, earning him a £80m transfer to Real Madrid - a then world-record transfer fee.

Wayne Rooney was another talent who impressed in the North West, featuring for the club over a 13-year period - playing a huge part in the success that saw various Premier League triumphs.

The now 39-year-old still remains the club’s all-time leading goalscoring with his tally of 253 goals during his time at Old Trafford.

However, there was an iconic group of players who really set the ball rolling for success under Sir Alex Ferguson back in the 1990s.

David Beckham’s stats for Manchester United

Graduating as part of the Class of 92, midfielder David Beckham quickly impressed in the first-team setup at United, bringing a different dimension to the squad.

The Englishman wasn’t your ordinary midfielder at that time, with his technique and quality on the ball catching the eye and allowing him to stand out in the 90s.

He became infamous for his set-piece ability, often picking out the top corner from free-kicks or even laying the ball on a plate for a teammate to find the back of the net - playing a huge role in the various successes during that era.

Beckham would go on to make 390 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 85 times and registering 121 assists - including his sensational halfway-line strike against Wimbledon back in 1996.

However, he would subsequently leave Old Trafford in July 2003, joining European giants Real Madrid after a previous attempt by the club to offload him against his will.

Since his departure, there have been very few who can match his technique ability, but the Red Devils may have made a mistake in allowing one talent to depart given his similarities to the iconic fan favourite.

The man who Ten Hag may have sold too soon

Given the quality of young talent coming through the Carrington academy setup, former boss Erik ten Hag found it difficult to balance his big-money additions along with youth prospects.

This was demonstrated in the form of midfielder James Garner, with the academy graduate departing Old Trafford after multiple loan spells at Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper.

After joining the Red Devils as an eight-year-old, he would only go on to make a total of seven first-team appearances, before joining Everton for just £9m back in the summer of 2022.

He’s impressed for the Toffees since his move making 66 appearances, featuring in a variety of positions such as a wide midfielder or even as a right-back, but has still impressed regardless of his role.

James Garner's Premier League stats for Everton (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 4 Minutes played 251 Crosses completed 0.72 Successful dribbles 0.72 Tackles won 2.9 Tackle success rate 80% Duels won 13 Recoveries made 5 Stats via FotMob

This season alone, the 23-year-old has won 80% of tackles he’s attempted whilst also winning 13 duels - showcasing that he can do both sides of the game and operate in a box-to-box role.

Former Manchester City ace Trevor Sinclair claimed that 'James Garner’s deliveries remind me of David Beckham’s' with his whip and dip causing the opposition countless problems.

Given the issues in the midfield of late with Casemiro’s lack of form along with Kobbie Mainoo’s injury concerns, Garner could’ve been of use to new boss Ruben Amorim after his appointment, but he won’t get to utilise him given his transfer away from Manchester.

It’s great to see an academy star excelling in the Premier League, but it must be a shame to see them doing so away from their boyhood club, with Garner potentially another who has slipped through their net.