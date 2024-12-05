Ruben Amorim’s appointment has injected a newfound sense of excitement into the Manchester United fanbase after years of discontent under the former management team.

Erik ten Hag was unable to extract what he desired out of the playing squad, despite spending upwards of £600m on new transfers during his time at Old Trafford.

Many of his additions have failed to impress, with 32-year-old Casemiro now looking well beyond the level required of a top-level Premier League talent - worth nowhere near the £70m they forked out for his signature in 2022.

The Brazilian is just one of many additions who have failed to make the grade, costing the club fortunes and leading to the current cost-cutting operation currently in place at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the 39-year-old’s appointment has given numerous members of the first team a new lease of life, handing them the opportunity to showcase their talents and stake their claim for a starting spot.

The players who have benefitted from Amorim’s appointment

Noussair Mazraoui joined the Red Devils in a £12.8m deal from German side Bayern Munich over the summer, so far only being the only success out of Ten Hag’s last additions.

The Moroccan has featured in a variety of roles since his move, including both full-backs and also the number 10 role in the Europa League clash with Fenerbahçe.

However, Amorim’s appointment has seen him feature in a right-sided centre-back role, a position that has allowed him to flourish.

The 27-year-old has started every game since the new manager arrived, a signal of his trust in the defender - with his best display undoubtedly coming in the clash with Bodo/Glimt last Thursday.

Amad Diallo is another player currently in the form of his life at Old Trafford, also switching positions into a right wing-back role rather than his usual attacking berth that he’s featured in since his transfer in 2021.

However, it’s been a masterstroke by the 39-year-old, registering three assists in his first two Premier League starts during his tenure, with the Ivorian's relentless pressing making him the perfect fit for the manager's 3-4-2-1 system.

The former Atalanta starlet has all the tools to be a real hit and continue his upward trajectory over many years to come, hopefully playing a vital role in the club’s potential return to league glory under the guidance of the ex-Sporting CP boss.

Amorim can also utilise the incredible youth system in place in Manchester, allowing him to unleash multiple talents who are more than capable of following in the footsteps of the aforementioned talents and become a hit with the supporters.

The United teen who could become the next Amad

United are lucky to possess numerous impressive youngsters within the Carrington training base, with the hierarchy keeping one eye on the future given their investment in recent times.

Striker Chido Obi Martin arrived from Arsenal over the summer, with the 17-year-old generating excitement within the fanbase given his goalscoring exploits.

The teen broke the record for the most U18 Premier League goals last weekend, scoring five in his first five since his switch from North London to the North West.

Such form has already seen Obi Martin handed a professional contract upon his 17th birthday, but there’s another talent within the youth setup that could have a huge role to play in the first team in the near future.

Winger, Shea Lacey has impressed in recent months, playing a vital part in the club’s success in the U18 Premier League.

The Red Devils youngsters have won all ten of their opening fixtures to date, conceding just four times and scoring a whopping 46 - the best record in each category within the division.

Shea Lacey's stats for Manchester United at youth level Competition Games Goals Assists U18 Premier League 22 5 5 UEFA Youth League 4 0 2 FA Youth Cup 1 0 0 Total: 27 5 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 17-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent times, restricting him to just three appearances, but when he has featured, he’s demonstrated his elite-level quality.

Lacey, who’s been dubbed as “exceptional” by analyst Ben Mattinson, produced a moment of magic against Tottenham Hotspur a of couple months ago, showcasing his excellent dribbling and ball-carrying ability.

He’s since drawn "so many comparisons" to Manchester City’s Phil Foden, as per Mattinson, for his ability to drift inside onto his left foot, showing quality well beyond his tender age.

Such a skill set could see him become Amorim’s next Diallo, able to operate in an attacking area, or even slightly deeper as a wing-back, with his intelligence at youth level making him a perfect fit for the new role implemented by the boss.

He certainly will need time to make an impact at Old Trafford, but his ability has given the supporters a reason to be excited - and who can blame them?

Given the current crop of talent emerging throughout the club, it’s certainly an exciting time to be a United supporter, with the manager having all the tools at his disposal to potentially end their decade wait for a league triumph should he utilise the options he has correctly.