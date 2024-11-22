As Manchester United shift their focus towards their new manager's first batch of reinforcements, Ruben Amorim has reportedly approved the potential return of a £25m player in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

There's work to be done at Old Trafford, as Amorim may see for himself against Ipswich Town this weekend. The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League's bottom half and looked devoid of confidence under Erik ten Hag before Ruud van Nistelrooy at least restored some confidence in a short interim spell. Now, as the new manager looks to make his mark, the Ipswich game has become all the more interesting.

Whether it's the beginning of another false dawn or finally the appointment that breaks the trend and replaces Sir Alex Ferguson at least remains to be seen, but INEOS certainly seem ready to back Amorim.

Recent rumours have already linked the Manchester club to the likes of Lautaro Martinez as of late and now reports suggest that they could chase the signature of an impressive midfielder.

According to The Sun, Amorim has given the green light for Manchester United to sign Angel Gomes from Lille. The former Sporting Club boss is reportedly a long-term admirer of the £25m-rated ace and now wants to bring the midfielder back to Old Trafford four years on from his initial departure.

Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox believe Gomes can be a crucial part of new boss Amorim’s masterplan and he is actually set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has stolen the headlines in recent months, having been handed his England debut by Lee Carsley and impressed whilst doing so. Now, as Manchester United look to replace Casemiro and hand both Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo their missing link in midfield, Gomes could be an ideal arrival.

"Intelligent" Gomes can earn Man Utd redemption

Whilst things didn't work out in a more advanced role at Manchester United, Gomes has since discovered his best form in an unexpected deeper role, so much so that he may just get a second chance at Old Trafford. It must be said that Carrington would deserve a fair bit of praise if Amorim was able to form a midfield which includes not one but two academy graduates in Mainoo and Gomes, who could form quite the partnership.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Angel Gomes Kobbie Mainoo Progressive Carries 13 5 Progressive Passes 35 24 Tackles Won 4 13 Ball Recoveries 15 33

Where Gomes' best work has come on the ball throughout the current campaign, Mainoo's has come away from possession in what would undoubtedly help to compliment his fellow academy graduate.

It's no surprise that the Manchester United target has earned plenty of praise in France, including from former Lille manager Paulo Fonseca who told BBC Sport via Get Football News France: “Angel is maybe the most intelligent player I have in my team. He understands faster than the others everything about the game; he loves the game. He loves to learn and he is a player with big skills, big technique."