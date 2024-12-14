With Luke Shaw still proving to be an unreliable option thanks to endless injury issues, Ruben Amorim has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to finalise a move to welcome an upgrade in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

As the Manchester derby approaches, Manchester United are a difficult side to predict. Whilst they swept Everton aside, they've struggled since then under Amorim and found themselves on the wrong end of defeat against both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, before being forced to seal three points late on against Viktoria Plzen. But whilst Manchester City are more vulnerable than ever, the Red Devils could strike and Amorim could defeat Pep Guardiola for the second time in a matter of months.

What has been clear, however, is the task on Amorim's hands and the desperate need for reinforcements, which could yet see one particular upgrade arrive in 2025.

According to reports in Spain, Amorim has now given the green light for Manchester United to finalise a move for Miguel Gutierrez in a deal that the Red Devils want to secure for less than the left-back's reported €35m (£29m) release clause.

An upgrade on Shaw, the one complication which could stand in the way of any deal taking place for Gutierrez is that Real Madrid will receive a 50% of any transfer fee thanks to their sell-on clause agreed with Girona. Whether that means that Manchester United will have to pay a premium price remains to be seen.

There's no doubt that the Red Devils need a left-back, however. Names such as Alvaro Fernandez have been mentioned in recent weeks, but it looks as though Gutierrez is now emerging as a serious candidate to replace Shaw.

"Fantastic" Gutierrez would be an instant upgrade

As much as it's difficult to argue against Shaw's quality, that quality quickly becomes null and void when he is consistently sidelined through injury, and Manchester United can no longer wait for their left-back to be back fit and firing. They must pursue an instant upgrade in the form of Gutierrez. The former Real Madrid gem has found his feet at Girona and has not looked back since.

To no surprise, the Manchester United target has found himself at the centre of praise this season, including from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who described his form as "fantastic" after he was involved in four goals in three games at the start of November.

A player on the rise, the Red Devils could have their answer to their left-back problems once and for all should they make their move for Gutierrez in 2025.