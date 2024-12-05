Ruben Amorim received his first setback as Manchester United boss last night, losing 2-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba secured all three points for the hosts, putting an end to the Red Devils’ three-game unbeaten run under the new management.

However, the next couple of days will be where the 39-year-old earns his praise, needing an immediate reaction to prevent another loss under his guidance.

United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday night, looking to claim another Premier League win to strengthen their top-four ambitions come the end of May.

It will be intriguing to see what starting lineup Amorim will utilise in the fixture, given his selection against Mikel Arteta’s side in North London last night.

Amorim’s squad selection against Arsenal

Squad rotation is always going to be on a manager’s mind, especially in 2024, given the bonkers fixture congestion that often looks clubs in the eye.

European football, along with various cup competitions and the Premier League, gives a challenge of balance to Amorim, but it’s something that may be required for success.

Let’s not forget that the 39-year-old is still getting to grips with his new squad after his appointment within the last few weeks, needing to evaluate his squad ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Portuguese international made six changes for the clash with Arsenal last night, handing recalls to the likes of Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund.

It may have come as a surprise dropping Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford after the pair both scored a double in the 4-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

It was a decision that came back to bite the United boss, failing to create any real clear-cut opportunities in the final third, only registering two shots on target during the entire match.

However, it was one other call that caught the eye, replicating the mistakes made by former boss Erik ten Hag during his own reign at Old Trafford.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Amorim repeated one of Ten Hag’s mistakes against Arsenal

Amad Diallo has been sensational under Amorim in recent matches, registering three assists in just two league matches since taking over at the end of last month.

However, the 39-year-old decided to drop the talented youngster, opting for a more pragmatic defensive approach, with Malacia coming into the side and Dalot switching to a more natural right-sided role.

Amad was brought on at the break, but in a wing-back role, rather than his more usual attacking position, unable to have a real positive impact within the final third.

The Ivorian only managed 21 touches in the entire second half and completed six passes - losing possession seven times and failing to register a single effort on goal - showcasing his lack of impact in attacking areas.

Amad Diallo's stats for United against Arsenal Statistics Tally Minutes played 45 Touches 21 Passes completed 6/12 (50%) Possession lost 7x Shots taken 0 Fouls committed 1 Stats via SofaScore

However, with the Red Devils 2-0 down, Amorim turned to Brazilian winger Antony to potentially make a difference - a bold decision given his lack of tangible impact since his £86m transfer.

The 24-year-old has only scored 12 times in his 88 appearances in the North West, which has seen him fall down the pecking order in recent times.

Ten Hag’s persistence in utilising the former Ajax in forward areas undoubtedly contributed to his dismissal, opting to select him in front of Amad during his tenure in Manchester.

The new United boss simply can’t afford to fall for the same trap, with his lack of impact off the bench demonstrating he can’t be seen as a valuable option to provide the goods in 2024 and beyond.

Diallo’s recent record has shown that he’s more than capable of being a success - able to create opportunities for his teammates, which in turn increases their chances of claiming all three points.

Going forward, he can’t afford to use the Brazilian ahead of the Ivorian, otherwise he will struggle to match his ambitions of taking the club to the next level - potentially seeing him suffer the same fate as the Dutchman.