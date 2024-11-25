New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was unable to kickstart his reign as manager with a win after only managing to secure a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils came into the clash on a two-game winning streak under temporary boss Ruud van Nistelrooy but were unable to continue the impressive work conducted by the Dutchman.

However, it was the first opportunity for the fanbase and the rest of the world to see the 39-year-old’s 3-4-2-1 system with time needed for the former Sporting CP boss to fully implement his tactics on the current crop of players.

The switch in system undoubtedly benefitted a handful of players during the clash at Portman Road, with Marcus Rashford finding himself on the scoresheet after returning to a more natural centre-forward role.

However, many United players struggled to make the immediate adaptation to their game, producing a below-par display as a result.

Alejandro Garnacho’s stats against Ipswich Town

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho has been the most productive out of the United attackers in attacking areas during the early stages of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has registered seven goals and four assists in his opening 19 outings of 2024/25, often being the man to get the Red Devils out of trouble under former boss Erik ten Hag.

As a result of his impressive figures in recent weeks, the youngster was handed a start in Amorim’s debut match at the helm, but ultimately was unable to produce the goods for the former Portuguese international.

Garnacho featured for a total of 86 minutes in the meeting with Kieran McKenna’s side, but could only muster two shots on goal, unable to provide that cutting edge needed to secure all three points.

He also lost possession eight times during the draw, winning just three of the 11 duels that he entered - often looking toothless and rarely looking like creating any clear-cut opportunities for himself or his teammates.

The youngster has featured in a wide-left role in a 4-2-3-1 formation so far this campaign but was utilised in a more central role alongside Bruno Fernandes behind lone striker Rashford.

It was evident that Garnacho struggled to adapt to his new role under Amorim, taking away his major asset of cutting in field off the touchline onto his stronger right foot.

However, the same can’t be said for another United gem who thrived in an unfamiliar position against the Tractor Boys.

Amorim’s new starboy at Man United

Amorim’s three-back system requires width and an energetic presence from wing-backs in order to have an impact at both ends of the pitch.

With Luke Shaw’s injury struggles, Noussair Mazaroui and Diogo Dalot have both shared the wing-back roles, but the former was forced to feature in a centre-back role because of the wealth of injuries at the heart of the defence.

Such shortages saw winger Amad Diallo operate in a slightly deeper role, placing more defensive responsibility onto the shoulders of the 22-year-old Ivorian.

However, the “unbelievable” talent, as dubbed by Statman Dave, thrived in such a role in offensive areas, registering the assist for the Red Devils’ only goal in East Anglia.

It was his underlying stats that caught the eye, completing 91% of the passes he attempted, with two of his passes finding players in the final third as he tried to secure the win in Amorim’s debut outing.

Despite being an attacking-minded player, Diallo took to his new role like a duck to water, making five clearances - the most of any player within the defensive unit.

Amad Diallo against Ipswich Town Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 71 Passes completed 40/44 (91%) Assists 1 Key passes 2 Crosses 1/1 Ground duels won 4/7 Aerial duels won 1/1 Clearances 5 Stats via Sofascore

It’s important that the supporters don’t get carried away with the youngster's display, but he certainly has staked his claim for a regular starting role in such a position under the new boss.

His pace and creativity were evident last night, but his ability to have a positive impact in defensive areas in his first match in that position can only be a good sign for his future development.