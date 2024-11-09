One of the issues that has faced Manchester United over the last few years has been losing players on a free transfer. Whether that has been a player they didn’t want to leave and could not convince to stay at the club, such as Angel Gomes, or a player they failed to sell before their contract expired, like David de Gea, it has been a long-term issue.

It is something that incoming manager Ruben Amorim will hope is cut out when he is in charge at Old Trafford. There are a few players in this position in 2025, including the likes of Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen.

However, the one player they will not want to lose is winger Amad.

Amad’s record at United

Despite his obvious talent, Ivorian attacker Amad has had a slow start to his career for the Red Devils. He has played 36 times, scoring six goals and grabbing three assists in that time. However, his opportunities have been limited, especially under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Although the 22-year-old has played well over the past 12 months, the Dutchman simply did not give him many opportunities, despite the fact he put in some impressive performances when he did get a chance to play.

This term, he has played just 700 minutes spread out over 15 appearances in all competitions. He already has three goals and one assist in that time. His most recent game came in the Europa League against Greek side PAOK, and before that, he had not started in six successive games.

Indeed, his performance against the Greek side was exceptional. The winger scored both of United’s goals to seal a huge three points in Europe. He received a 9/10 rating from Samuel Luckhurst, the Manchester Evening News’ chief Man United reporter. He explained the youngster was the 'only good outfield performer' in the first half.

United fans will be hoping they can finally see the talented young winger flourish under Amroim, and sign a new contract.

His current deal will expire in 2025, and whilst the club have the option to extend it by a further year, they will surely look to offer him a bumper new contract worth more than his current £28k-per-week deal.

Incredibly, there is someone who earns far more than Amad who United seem to be out of patience with after an awful United career. That man is Antony.

Antony’s United record

Brazil international Antony cost the Red Devils £81.3m from Ajax back in 2022. He was a player Ten Hag pushed for, after the pair had plenty of success together in Amsterdam. Sadly, he has not lived up to his extortionate price tag.

The 24-year-old winger has played 87 games for the Red Devils so far. In that time, he has managed just 12 goals and has five assists to his name. Granted, he scored in some important games, including one against Liverpool in the FA Cup and one against Barcelona in the Europa League.

This term, Antony has struggled to get any minutes for the Red Devils. In all competitions, he has played just five times, starting once in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley, in which he scored. He is yet to start in the Premier League and has played just 27 minutes in the top flight.

What makes Antony’s time at United even more outrageous is the amount of money he earns each week. The Red Devils number 21 is currently on £200k-per-week, one of five players to earn that amount or more at Old Trafford.

Man Utd players who earn £200kp/w or more Player Weekly wage Yearly wage Casemiro £350k £18.2m Bruno Fernandes £300k £15.6m Marcus Rashford £300k £15.6m Mason Mount £250k £13m Antony £200k £10.4m Stats from Football Fancast

Incredibly, that is 614% more than United’s young winger Amad. Given the difference in their performances this season, it is certainly surprising that United’s Ivorian starlet earns so little compared to Antony.

He certainly seems like a player Amorim will look to move on when he is through the door. Given the lack of contribution in two and a half years at Old Trafford, and the fact he earns such a fortune each week, it does not feel like the incoming boss will have any patience to keep him beyond January, if any offers come in.