Manchester United host Newcastle United tonight looking to end a run of dismal form under boss Ruben Amorim in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have lost each of the last three outings, with the most recent coming against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Boxing Day.

Amorim’s side also fell to a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the last game at Old Trafford, going two games without a goal and conceding five goals in the process - with the size of the task now evident to boss Amorim.

He has a huge job to transform the club’s fortunes at both ends of the pitch, but as of yet, the 39-year-old has been unable to steer the club back towards the top end of the table during his first month at the helm.

Tonight’s meeting presents yet another huge test, facing a Magpies side led by Eddie Howe, who come into the fixture on a four-game winning streak, conceding just once in the aforementioned matches.

Man Utd’s last five PL matches against Newcastle United

The last fixture between the two sides came at the back end of last season, with Erik ten Hag’s side claiming all three points against the Magpies at Old Trafford.

His side walked away with a 3-2 win after goals from Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund - ultimately helping United claim a measly eighth placed finish during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

That victory last time out was the Red Devils’ only three-point haul in the last five league clashes against the North East opposition, with the other four encounters containing two draws and two wins for the Toon army.

However, despite United’s recent poor form against today’s opponents, they’ve only tasted defeat against the Magpies once at Old Trafford in 29 meetings, coming back in the 2013/14 campaign.

Man Utd's last five PL meetings with Newcastle United Date Result Outcome 15/05/2024 3-2 Win 02/12/2023 1-0 Loss 02/04/2023 2-0 Loss 16/10/2022 0-0 Draw 27/12/2021 1-1 Draw Stats via 11v11

However, given the recent form of each side, it could be an interesting affair, with Amorim needing to work his magic if he is to end their recent slump in form over recent weeks.

If he is to claim all three points, he may have to drop one player who’s been massively below-par during the last few matches in the Premier League.

The player who’s Amorim needs to drop against Newcastle

Striker Hojlund was seen as the club’s solution to their goalscoring problem, costing them a whopping £72m from Italian side Atalanta - arriving in the same window as Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

However, his time in Manchester has failed to go as many would’ve predicted scoring 23 times in 64 appearances, often sharing the number nine role with Joshua Zirkzee in recent months.

The Dane was handed the opportunity to start against Wolves in the defeat on Boxing Day, but ultimately failed to grab his opportunity with both hands, leaving him open to criticism from the supporters.

Rasmus Hojlund's stats against Wolves on Boxing Day Statistics Tally Minutes played 79 Touches 14 Passes completed 5/8 (63%) Dribbles completed 0/1 (0%) Duels lost 9 Dribbled past 2x Touches in opposition box 0 Stats via FotMob

Hojlund featured for 79 minutes in the West Midlands just a couple of days ago, only managing to register a total of 14 touches during the defeat, with many claiming he was isolated at the top end of the pitch.

Whilst that may be partly true, he was wasteful when handed the opportunity with the ball at his feet, completing just five passes and failing to complete any of his attempted dribbles.

It’s safe to say the big-money signing hasn’t done himself any favours during his stint in England, failing to provide the goods in forward areas and unable to match his hefty price tag.

Such form has led to journalist Samuel Luckhurst dubbing the 21-year-old as “not good enough” - a fair description when looking at his measly tally of just two Premier League goals this season.

Something needs to change in forward areas for Amorim if he is to succeed in the role after his appointment from Sporting, potentially needing to delve into the market to bolster his ranks.

However, in the short term, he may need to drop Hojlund and consider other options in the final third against the Magpies this evening if his side are to end their dismal recent run of form.