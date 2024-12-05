Manchester United fell to their first defeat under new boss Ruben Amorim on Wednesday evening, losing 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Two goals from as many set pieces from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba secured all three points for the hosts, ending the Red Devils’ unbeaten run under the new boss.

United currently sit 11th in the Premier League, now sitting seven points off the top four - which is undoubtedly the aim for the 39-year-old despite the loss against Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was undoubtedly going to be a tricky ask to get the better of a side who have constantly been battling for the title over the last couple of years, but it was an evening to forget in North London.

Numerous players failed to deliver, contributing to the inability to walk away from the meeting with anything and potentially putting their starting roles at risk.

Man United’s poor performers against Arsenal

Mason Mount was handed his first league start of the Amorim era, but was unable to back up the early praise directed his way from the former Sporting CP boss.

The 25-year-old midfielder started in an attacking midfield role, but was replaced before the hour mark after only registering a total of just 15 touches - an average of one every four minutes.

He also only completed ten passes and won just 25% of the duels that he contested during the defeat at the Emirates - lacking the impact the United boss would've envisaged upon his inclusion.

Tyrell Malacia has been a man brought back from the dark in recent weeks, making his first appearance in 18 months since the arrival of Amorim at Old Trafford.

His start last night was his first in the league since the 39-year-old’s appointment, but his lack of game time was evident, subsequently being replaced at half-time by the in-form Amad Diallo.

The Dutchman was booked and failed to win any tackles, with Amorim taking no risks with the defender coming up against the dangerous Bukayo Saka.

However, the aforementioned pair were better than one other first-team talent who failed to impress during the outing, putting his starting position in real jeopardy.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Man United's 4/10 performer against Arsenal

Winger Alejandro Garnacho has found life difficult under the new management, struggling to find a perfect role for his skill set in the 3-4-2-1 system that doesn’t operate with a natural wide attacker like the Argentine requires.

However, he was given a start in an attacking role alongside Mount in North London - a position he would fail to impress in, looking largely ineffective throughout the encounter.

The 20-year-old featured for 59 minutes but failed to deliver any form of creative output, unable to register a single effort on goal as well as zero key passes completed.

The academy star also only completed 50% of his attempted dribbles, with full-back Timber getting the better of the youngster before his withdrawal early on in the second period.

Alejandro Garnacho vs Arsenal Statistics Tally Minutes played 59 Touches 32 Passes completed 17/18 (94%) Shots taken 0 Key passes completed 0 Crosses 0 Dribbles completed 1/2 (50%) Possession lost 7x Tackles 0 Interceptions 1 Stats via Sofascore

Garnacho gifted the ball away on seven separate occasions, looking wasteful in attacking areas and unable to muster any form of tangible threat to the Arsenal backline.

As a result, he was handed a 4/10 match rating by the Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - another indication as to how poor he was last night.

Amorim will want to return to winning ways at the weekend when United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

However, if the new boss is to right the wrongs of the display against Arteta’s side, he simply must drop the attacker and consider alternative options within the final third.