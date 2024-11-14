Manchester United certainly haven’t set the world alight during the opening months of the new campaign, struggling to make a real impact in the Europa League and the Premier League.

The Red Devils have only won seven of their 17 outings so far, with three of those victories coming in the last four matches under temporary boss Rudd van Nistelrooy.

The club legend conducted an excellent job of stabilising a sinking ship, taking the reins on a temporary basis after the sacking of compatriot Erik ten Hag on the 28th October.

United claimed wins against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup along with the league, before finally getting their first European victory of the season against PAOK last week.

Ten Hag’s departure has given numerous first-team members a new lease of life, including one player who has impressed on the pitch in recent weeks.

Alejandro Garnacho’s stats in 2024/25

Over the last couple of years, Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho has become a key member of the club’s first team after impressing at various different youth levels.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance for the Red Devils back in the 2021/22 season and hasn’t gone back - amassing a total of over 100 games since and looking to be one of the best young talents in European football.

Undoubtedly, the 2023/24 season was his best since his breakthrough into men’s senior football, registering a total of 15 combined goals and assists in his 50 appearances across various competitions.

Garnacho’s highlight was his sensational overhead kick in the victory against Everton at Goodison Park, a goal that was subsequently awarded with the club’s and Premier League’s Goal of the Season award.

However, the youngster appears to have started the new campaign like a man on a mission, blowing every other current first-team member out of the water within the final third.

He’s already notched seven goals and four assists in his first 18 matches this campaign, only four off his total from 2023/24 despite playing 32 matches less - with his tally of contributions higher than any other United player.

However, despite his excellent form, he still earns way less than one player whose transfer to Old Trafford has been nothing short of a disaster.

Unlike Garnacho, he should be nowhere near the new manager's plans after the international break.

The player Amorim must get rid of

Mason Mount arrived in a huge £60m transfer from fellow Premier League side Chelsea last summer with the hope of adding even more to the club’s already impressive midfield department.

The former England international has failed to produce his best football in the North West, with injuries playing a real part in halting his progression after his transfer.

Mount was restricted to only 20 appearances in all competitions in his debut year, scoring just one goal as he only featured for 513 minutes across the entire Premier League campaign.

The new season represented a new opportunity for the 25-year-old, but ultimately, it’s been the same result over three months in, already suffering a fresh hamstring injury - only making two starts with the rest as late substitute appearances.

It’s safe to say the former Chelsea ace hasn’t had the impact many would have envisaged upon his arrival, looking no way near worth the big money splashed out on his signature.

However, the deal looks to be even worse when taking his weekly earnings into account - bleeding the club and looking to be a disastrous addition by former boss Ten Hag.

Mount earns a reported £250k-per-week, earning five times more than the aforementioned Garnacho, who only pockets £50k-per-week despite his stellar form over the last 18 months.

Man Utd's highest earners for the 2024/25 campaign Player Weekly wage 1) Casemiro £350k-p/w 2) Bruno Fernandes £300k-p/w = Marcus Rashford £300k-p/w 3) Mason Mount £250k-p/w 4) Antony £200k-p/w 5) Matthijs de Ligt £195k-p/w Stats via Capology

New boss Ruben Amorim seriously needs to work hard in January to find a January move for the midfielder, ending his time at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils needing to quickly cut their losses.

A cost-cutting system has been implemented at the club since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival, with backroom staff and behind-the-scenes members losing their jobs - but they should look no further than the first team and offload a player who is earning a ludicrous amount of money.