New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has a huge job on his hands in the next couple of months if he is to turn around the mess left by former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils currently sit in 13th place, with a total of just 12 points from the opening ten matches - their worst start in their Premier League history.

Such form saw Ten Hag lose his job, with Amorim set to take over on November 11th, with the Sporting Lisbon head coach hoping to make the difference upon his appointment.

His first game at the helm will see him lead his new side to Portman Road on the 24th of November, looking to take advantage of the Tractor Boys’ early season troubles, whilst steering his new side in the right direction.

If the former Portugal international is to make an immediate impact in charge, he may be reliant on one player upon his return to action in the coming weeks.

Why Mainoo could be crucial for Amorim

Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has taken to first-team football like a duck to water since his Premier League debut back in November 2023, often being the player to get supporters off their seats.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his ball-winning abilities, as demonstrated by his tally of 2.1 tackles won per 90 so far this season, but also in transition, starring in a box-to-box role under Ten Hag.

Mainoo has achieved an 88% pass accuracy also completing 74% of his attempted dribbles, demonstrating composure way beyond his years and showcasing his ability to find a teammate.

New boss Amorim operates two box-to-box midfielders in his 3-4-3 system, with a real impetus on being strong defensively but also having the ability to play the ball into forward areas and create opportunities for forward-thinking players.

As seen with the aforementioned stats, Mainoo has all the tools to be a hit with the newly appointed United boss, handing him the opportunity to become an immediate fan favourite at Old Trafford.

However, not everyone will be the 39-year-old's cup of tea quite like Mainoo and he will be busy judging who should be on the chopping block in January. One such player earns as much as six times more than the dazzling midfielder.

The player Amorim needs to get rid of in January

Centre-back Victor Lindelof arrived at Manchester United back in the summer of 2017 in a £31m deal with real expectations of becoming a hit at the club and solving their defensive woes.

However, fast forward seven years, the 30-year-old Sweden international is no longer a regular starter at the club, often having to settle for a place on the substitutes bench, filling in when other players are injured.

The former Benfica talent has notched a total of 265 appearances for the club but has often failed to impress, as seen by the Red Devils’ recruitment this summer which saw two new centre-backs join the Premier League outfit.

Victor Lindelof's stats for Man Utd Season Games Goals Assists 2017/18 29 0 0 2018/19 40 1 1 2019/20 47 1 1 2020/21 45 1 2 2021/22 35 0 2 2022/23 35 0 0 2023/24 28 1 1 2024/25 6 0 0 Total: 265 4 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

Lindelof, who’s previously been dubbed as “shocking” by YouTuber Mark Goldbridge, has struggled with the demands of the Premier League, often prone to a mistake or two as demonstrated in the recent Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City.

He still pockets a huge wage despite his lack of impact in Manchester, earning £120k-per-week as per Capology - a figure that is six times higher than youngster Mainoo who only earns £20k-per-week despite his recent rise at his boyhood club.

Given his lack of positive output during his time in Manchester, Amorim must look to brutally part ways with Lindelof, a decision that will save the club a huge amount on a yearly basis in their recent cost-cutting efforts.

The new manager has a plethora of other defensive options at his disposal, with the Swede no longer having the quality needed to be a serious starter in a side looking to mount a push for the top four.