Manchester United will be hoping they can carry their winning momentum from the 3-2 win over Ipswich Town into this weekend's FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Ruben Amorim’s side were victorious over the Tractor Boys despite going 1-0 behind within the early moments of the game and being down to 10 men for the majority of the clash.

All three of the Red Devils' goals came from set pieces. Their equaliser came courtesy of Sam Morsy's own goal, before Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 2-1 lead. Harry Maguire made it 3-2 early in the second half to win the game.

Ipswich made it a hard-fought win for United, with some players in red struggling, including Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund’s recent form for Manchester United

It has been a tough season for Denmark international Hojlund. He has managed just seven goals in 34 appearances, with just two of those strikes coming in 22 Premier League games. He has really struggled in front of goal.

Amorim has spoken out in defence of the Dane. In a recent interview, United’s Portuguese boss said: "We as a team, we are not helping Rasmus," before adding: "We don't create a lot of chances, we had a lack of threat,” which certainly plays a part in Hojlund's form.

On top of that, Hojlund is clearly a talented player. Last season, he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six‪‬ consecutive games. The 22-year-old bagged seven goals in that run, finishing the season with 16 goals across all competitions.

With that being said, Hojlund's lack of form must surely be a cause for concern for a United side who look devoid of ideas in front of goal. Perhaps a short time out of the starting XI can help him get back to his best.

If that was to be the case for the upcoming FA Cup clash against Fulham, Amorim might have the perfect replacement.

The player who could replace Hojlund at Manchester United

United are in the midst of an injury crisis at the moment. Amad is sidelined until the end of the season, and Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are also out for a substantial amount of time. That leav