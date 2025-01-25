There’s no question that Manchester United are in desperate need of investment this month to try and change their fortunes on the pitch under new boss Ruben Amorim.

However, it’s unclear how much money the 39-year-old will have at his disposal after the previous funds wasted by former manager Erik ten Hag over the summer window.

The Dutchman cost the Red Devils hierarchy nearly £200m with his transfers over the summer transfer window, with multiple of the new additions failing to make the desired impact.

Joshua Zirkzee joined from Bologna for a reported £36.5m, and has only scored four times in 31 appearances for the club, even being dragged off before halftime in the Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United.

As a result, Amorim has targeted numerous players this month to try and help him in his task of taking United back to their former glory during the days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

United’s attempts to land new players this January

Patrick Dorgu has been a name that has rapidly become known to the United fanbase after their interest in the Leece full-back in recent days - hopefully ending their left-back crisis.

During the early months of Amorim’s reign, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have both had to share the responsibility of featuring out of possession, with a move for the Danish international massively improving the situation.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that the Red Devils had submitted a bid in the region of €30m (£25m) for his services, with Dorgu himself wanting a move to Old Trafford.

As for the attacking department, Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has once again cropped up as a potential target with Alejandro Garnacho’s future at the club still up in the air.

United would face huge competition from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool for the Englishman’s signature, understandable given his recent form in Germany which has seen him already score 11 times throughout 2024/25.

However, if the club are to make such additions in the near future, departures are just as important, with Amorim desperately needing to clear some of the dead wood out before the end of the window.

The United player who earns more than Dorgu & Gittens combined

The Red Devils’ recruitment in recent times has certainly left a lot to be desired by the fanbase, with extortionate transfer fees and wages paid to players who simply aren’t deserving of the money handed their way.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is just one example, costing the club a huge £70m from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2022, also being handed a mammoth £350k-per-week within his contract.

This season, he’s failed to deliver under Amorim, looking way off the pace and subsequently not featuring in a single first-team outing since the Carabao Cup defeat to Eddie Howe’s men over six weeks.

Casemiro isn’t the only one to disappoint in recent times, with left-back Luke Shaw unable to make an impact on the first-team after his recent injury setbacks - not the first time such a situation has occurred in recent times.

The Englishman joined the club for £30m from Southampton back in the summer of 2014, but has since only made 278 appearances in 11 seasons, an average of just 25 games per season.

In the last two years combined, the now 29-year-old has only managed to post a total of 18 appearances, with injuries massively plaguing him and preventing the once-promising star from making an impact under the new boss.

However, it appears that he’s simply never going to overcome his various issues, with the club needing to brutally part ways with the defender and try to offload him in the current transfer window - that is if any club would take a risk on the full-back.

Manchester United's highest-paid players in 2024/25 Rank Player Weekly wage Yearly income 1 Casemiro £350,000 £18,200,000 =2 Bruno Fernandes £300,000 £15,600,000 =2 Marcus Rashford £300,000 £15,600,000 4 Mason Mount £250,000 £13,000,000 5 Antony £200,000 £10,400,000 6 Matthijs de Ligt £195,000 £10,140,000 7 Harry Maguire £190,000 £9,880,000 8 Luke Shaw £150,000 £7,800,000 Stats via Capology

It’s a real shame to see a fan-favourite suffer, but ultimately the hierarchy are just losing millions of pounds in keeping him on the books, especially when considering the fact Shaw pockets a remarkable £150k-per-week in the North West.

His subsequent wage sees him way more than transfer targets Dorgu and Gittens combined, with the aforementioned pair only currently earning £10k and £50k-per-week with their current employers.

It may be an unpopular decision, but given the club’s recent cost-cutting operation in place at Old Trafford, brutal calls have to be made to prevent the Red Devils from losing any more money.

Such funds would go a long way in their scheme, potentially opening up new opportunities for Amorim in the market to land fresh talent to help lead the side in the right direction, which is why the manager should sell Shaw.