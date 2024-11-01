The last couple of days have been a whirlwind for everyone involved with Manchester United, with on and off the field matters catching the eye since last weekend’s defeat to West Ham United.

After yet another Premier League defeat, Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders, departing Old Trafford after two-and-a-half years at the helm, winning two trophies along the way.

However, the Dutchman failed to return the Red Devils to their former glory, failing to mount any serious title charge despite heavy investment which saw over £600m spent during his tenure in Manchester.

His dismissal didn’t stop temporary boss Ruud van Nistelrooy from claiming a 5-2 win over fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, setting up a quarter-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The former United striker won’t be getting the role on a permanent basis, despite the excellent result, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim officially set to take over on the 11th of November.

Undoubtedly, it’s an exciting addition given his 71% win percentage during his three years in Portugal, but the 39-year-old may have some brutal calls to make over some of the first-team members.

It could see him ditch a trio of players who have failed to impress since their respective moves to the club under the last head coach.

1 Antony

Antony arrived in Manchester with huge expectations after his huge transfer, which set the hierarchy back a whopping £86m from Eredivisie outfit Ajax.

His circus act of taunting the opposition with 'skills' and often spinning in a circle have failed to make him a fan favourite - with his skill set simply not cut out for the English top flight.

Since his big-money transfer to Old Trafford, the 24-year-old has made 87 appearances, scoring just 12 goals, with only one coming this season in the Carabao Cup demolition of Barnsley back in September.

He has cost the club around £7.1m per goal scored during his time in Manchester, often finding himself behind academy stars Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order.

Antony has undeniably been a huge waste of money, costing the club an absolute fortune for such a small amount of tangible impact on the pitch after his arrival under Ten Hag.

The deal has been made worse by his staggering weekly wage, which sees him take home a reported £200k-per-week regardless of his performance levels - with Amorim needing to immediately offload the winger.

2 Casemiro

The Brazilian central midfielder arrived in a £70m deal from Real Madrid during the summer of 2022 under ten Hag, with huge expectations of being a success after his time with the Spanish giants.

However, his big-money transfer has not gone to plan over the last 14 months or so, often looking below the level required of a side pushing for a consistent Champions League place.

Casemiro has made 96 appearances for the club, scoring 15 times - including a double in the recent Carabao Cup victory, but it might not be enough to secure his future under Amorim.

Unfortunately, the negatives have outweighed the positives, failing to impress for the large part, even looking rash, receiving two red cards, and lacking the discipline to be a success at Old Trafford.

If his transfer fee wasn’t enough, the 32-year-old has earned a small fortune, pocketing £350k-per-week, as per Capology - making him the highest-paid player in the entire first-team squad.

Manchester United's highest earners (2024/25) Player Weekly wage 1) Casemiro £350k-p/w 2) Bruno Fernandes £300k-p/w = Marcus Rashford £300k-p/w 3) Mason Mount £250k-p/w 4) Antony £200k-p/w Stats via Capology

Amorim will undoubtedly want to make his own impression, whilst handing Manuel Ugarte an opportunity to star under his guidance once again, which is why Casemiro should be ruthlessly ditched - despite his wondergoal against Leicester.

3 Christian Eriksen

Whilst he cost nothing on a free transfer under ten Hag, midfielder Christian Eriksen has provided a solid squad option over the last couple of seasons, often being dependable.

However, unfortunately, given the signing of Ugarte along with the emergence of youngster Kobbie Mainoo, he could find himself further down the pecking order when all the midfield options return to full fitness.

The Danish international was available for transfer during the summer transfer window but failed to secure a move away, with injuries to Mainoo have given him an opportunity to start consistently.

Since his move to the North West, he’s made 83 appearances and has offered an experienced head in times of struggle under the previous reign of the Dutchman.

However, the potential appointment of Amorim could provide a fresh start for a new boss to make his own mark on the playing squad which will undoubtedly result in numerous departures.

Given his age, the 32-year-old could face the chop, especially considering he earns a huge £150k-per-week at Old Trafford - a whopping amount given his squad role at the club, and Amorim could be the man to move him on.

4 The next step for Manchester United

The aforementioned trio leaving in January could see the club save £700k-per-week in wages, a total of £36.4m a season - another huge figure in their cost-cutting attempts.

It would allow for further investment into the playing squad, handing the squad the injection of quality it desperately needs in certain areas to reach the next level before the end of the campaign.

Injuries have played a huge part in the stuttering start to the new season, which sees the Red Devils currently occupying 14th place in the Premier League after the first nine outings.

Ten Hag's departure undoubtedly will divide many, especially after the hierarchy gave him the funds to bolster his side during the off-season, just to part ways with him after a poor start to the new campaign.

However, there's no denying that Amorim's pending appointment will inject excitement and hope into the fanbase, with his 3-4-3 system allowing for a new brand of football to try and change the current fortunes on the pitch.

The 39-year-old will have the best opportunity of being a success if he can utilise the likes of Rashford and Bruno Fernandes correctly, whilst also parting ways with the three high earners to buy into the club's new recruitment focus of targeting young talents to set the club up for the present, whilst keeping a closer eye on the future.